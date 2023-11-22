Reported Terror Attack At U.S.-Canadian Border

While America’s southern border remains under siege due to an unprecedented influx of illegal aliens, narcotics and human trafficking victims – to say nothing of potential terrorists – an actual terrorist event may have unfolded on Wednesday morning on the United States’ northern border.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. EDT, a vehicle headed from New York to Canada at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing burst into flames after reportedly speeding through a checkpoint and striking a barricade.

Two people inside the vehicle – which reportedly contained explosives – were killed in the ensuing explosion. One border patrol agent was wounded, although the agent is expected to recover from their injuries.

New video from the vehicle explosion at the US Canada border pic.twitter.com/yoscPa6RXP — TRACKER DEEP (@tracker_deep) November 22, 2023

The FBI is investigating the event – which occurred at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility at Niagara Falls – as a potential terrorist attack.

“The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the US and Canada in Niagara Falls,” a statement from the agency noted. “The FBI is coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time.”

Four border crossings in Western New York were shut down in the aftermath of the explosion.

(Click to view)

(Via: Jersey Coast Emergency News/ Facebook)

Developing …

