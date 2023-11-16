Donald Trump To Attend Carolina-Clemson Game

Former president to appear as guest of South Carolina governor Henry McMaster …

Former U.S. president Donald Trump will attend the 2023 “Palmetto Bowl” at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. next Saturday (November 25, 2023), multiple sources familiar with logistical preparations for his visit have confirmed to this media outlet.

Trump will attend the 120th installment of the in-state rivalry between South Carolina and Clemson as a guest of South Carolina governor Henry McMaster, his longtime Palmetto State acolyte.

McMaster is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and longtime supporter of Gamecock athletics. His predecessor in office – Nikki Haley – is a Clemson University graduate and longtime supporter of the Tigers.

It is not immediately clear whether Haley – who is challenging Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination – will be in attendance at the game.

News of Trump’s attendance was first posted Monday on several X platforms – including ours.

The information has since been confirmed by multiple political and law enforcement sources.

According to our law enforcement sources, multiple agencies – including the U.S. Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the S.C. Department of Public Safety (SCDPS), the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) and the city of Columbia Police Department (CPD) are coordinating the logistics of Trump’s visit.

University officials are also working with the governor’s office – and Trump’s political staff – regarding his introduction at the game.

One source familiar with the planning for the visit referred to it as a “massive production” involving a “massive law enforcement presence.”

The motorcade carrying Trump will reportedly cause shutdowns of multiple traffic arteries – including Interstate freeways – at critical moments before and after the game. That’s likely to make an already brutal traffic situation exponentially worse.

“He could lose more votes than he picks up due to the traffic alone,” one source remarked.

The Clemson-South Carolina game was the longest continually played rivalry in the south – and the second-longest continually played rivalry in the nation – prior to it being cancelled in 2020 due to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) refusing to play non-conference games during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

