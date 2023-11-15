‘Worlds Dumbest Cops’ Mistake Gunfire for Fireworks

Officers with the Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) failed an entire neighborhood in the South Carolina Lowcountry over the Halloween holiday – proving once again what while law enforcement is sworn to “protect and serve,” individual cops don’t always live up to that commitment.

On October 31, 2023, trick-or-treaters were caught in the crossfires of an impetuous shootout that – dare we say – appears to have been gang-related. It happened within the newly developed Shadow Moss neighborhood just minutes away from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) on Parris Island.

“There was screaming and panicking everywhere,” said one neighbor who chose to remain anonymous. “Moms and kids were running for their lives. I stood in my driveway and ushered people into my house … we hid around forty children in the living room.”

***

Neighbors called 9-1-1 at exactly 8:56 p.m. EDT, within minutes of both semi and fully-automatic weaponry ceasing fire on Saluda Way and Chauga Street. The gunmen involved in the shootout were likely unaware that motion-activated surveillance cameras captured the hail of gunfire – and their subsequent getaway on foot.

“My shoe! Kai, my shoe,” exclaimed one teenager who’s bubble-styled sandal was caught in a wrought iron fence while hopping it alongside four other suspects. The shoe in question – along with a matching shoe and pile of shell casings – was located by neighbors the following morning.

Why was an open-and-shut criminal investigation conducted by eye-witnesses rather than anyone from PRPD?

Police sergeant Marlon Green Jr. was the sole officer dispatched by PRPD following reports of shots fired. At approximately 9:03 p.m. EDT, motion-activated surveillance cameras recorded his unmarked vehicle entering the neighborhood without emergency headlights or sirens on.

(Click to view)

Marlon Green Jr. on duty with the Port of Port Royal police department. (Via: Facebook)

Residents said Green never left the confines of his SUV while nonchalantly canvassing the bullet-blanketed neighborhood. At approximately 9:11 p.m. – approximately eight minutes after arriving – Green reportedly spoke with one resident and informed them, “it was probably just someone shooting off fireworks or something.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Green served 17 years with the U.S. Marine Corps before joining PRPD in mid-2020. On this particular evening, he refused to run a license plate number — as “no one saw the shooting” — and vacated the neighborhood within 12 minutes of arriving.

“A second officer arrived to pick up his family in a patrol car,” one anonymous resident added. “His children were hiding inside with my friends. He told us it was just fireworks and left.”

Unlike PRPD, eye-witnesses applied all five senses at the crime scene. They took to the streets and located six shell casings scattered across the pavement of Saluda Way. PRPD officers were then called back to the neighborhood and purportedly “cleared” the scene within thirty to forty-five minutes.

Sometime within the night, motion-activated surveillance cameras recorded a white sedan returning to the evidence-rich crime scene. Residents suspect the driver and passenger were combing the area of return gunfire for ballistic evidence overlooked by investigators.

(Click to view)

The “crime scene” in the brand new Shadow Moss neighborhood in Port Royal, S.C. approximately thirteen hours after gunmen opened fire. (Provided)

After calling 9-1-1 for a third time on the morning of November 1, residents identified a potential suspect on Facebook. He’s listed as a Beaufort County native bearing the same name yelped on surveillance video more than once … “Kai.”

We were provided a link to Kai’s Facebook and found him posing in a white sedan similar to the vehicle recorded at the crime scene. Moreover, he’s friends with several individuals touting affiliation with the “C-Block” gang – including one teenager displaying automatic handguns on his public profile.

While it remains unclear whether or the “C-Block” was affiliated with the Halloween shooting, it’s safe to presume Kai and company are not fireworks’ salesmen.

For a better understanding of PRPD’s response across Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, we emailed chief Alan Beach for a copy of three separate incident reports. Beach failed to respond to our email sent on Nov. 9, 2023 — six days before this articles publishing.

The unfortunate reality? Beyond its general remit of maintaining law and order, police officers have no explicit constitutional duty of care to anyone outside of their custody — a “fundamental principle of American law” made evident in case after case after case.

Which raises the question: What’s the point of “protecting and serving?”

If you know of incidents similar to this one in your community deserving of investigative scrutiny, please reach out to our media outlet. We are committed to telling your story — and to holding our public servants accountable for how they manage the trust we place in them.

***

***

