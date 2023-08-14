South Carolina Attorney General To Address ‘Devastating’ ESG Impact

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson will participate in a panel discussion this Tuesday (August 15, 2023) to address the “devastating” impact environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ideology is having on small business owners across the country – and to discuss legislation aimed at combatting the threat.

Wilson and South Carolina treasurer Curtis Loftis have been among the most aggressive opponents of ESG ideology in the Palmetto State.

For those of you unfamiliar with ESGs, they are an ever-evolving method of social credit scoring used by globalists to reward – or punish – businesses based on their conformity to the new “woke” orthodoxy. Far too often, government has been complicit in this “economic extortion” – especially under the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden.

“The pressure on companies to comply with ESGs has been intensified through a very disturbing public-private partnership between government and private industry,” noted Diane Hardy, the leader of the Mom and Pop Alliance of SC.

Hardy has been sounding the alarm on this issue for some time, explaining “how new political agendas can be pushed through a society very efficiently and how ESG compliance could overburden small business owners.”

Hardy is one of the experts also scheduled to appear on the panel, which is being sponsored by Americans for Prosperity (AFP) – a grassroots group which has had a significant presence in the Palmetto State for many years.

AFP’s national vice president for legal and judicial strategy, Casey Mattox, and its deputy state director, Jessica Pollock will also lend their insights at the gathering.

Last session, the S.C. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed H.3690 – a limited anti-ESG bill. On the Senate side, Sean Bennett has been leading the push to advance S.583.

“The environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies the Biden Administration is pushing have no place in South Carolina or any other state in the country,” said AFP South Carolina leader Candace Carroll. “Stopping ESG policies was a priority for AFP-SC during the 2023 legislative session and will continue to be until HB 3690 is signed into law.”

Carroll thanked Wilson in advance for “taking this opportunity to speak with small business owners about the harmful impacts of ESG policies,” adding that her group was “looking forward to learning more about his efforts to prevent them from harming the Palmetto State.”

Tuesday’s event will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. EDT at The Palmetto Club (1231 Sumter Street) in downtown Columbia, S.C. The event is open to the public. For registration information, click here.

