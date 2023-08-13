South Carolina Senator John Scott Passes Away

Two days after sustaining a major heart attack, South Carolina state senator John Scott Jr. passed away on Sunday afternoon. He was 69 years old.

A special election will be held in S.C. Senate District 19 (.pdf) to fill the unexpired portion of his term. Dates for the election will be announced by the S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes.gov).

Sources familiar with the situation said Scott passed shortly before 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday (August 13, 2023).

Scott was hospitalized at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC)’s cardiovascular unit on Friday evening following what sources described to us as a massive heart attack. According to reporter Joe Bustos of The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper – who broke the news of Scott’s passing – the senator “dealt with blood clot issues earlier this year.”

A native of Richland County, S.C. Scott graduated from S.C. State University in 1975. He was elected to the S.C. General Assembly in 1990 and served eighteen years in the S.C. House of Representatives prior to winning election to the S.C. Senate in 2008. He had served in that chamber for the past fifteen years – winning a fourth term in 2020 after running unopposed.

*****

*****

The owner of J.L. Scott Realty, Scott was tapped in 2018 to be the lieutenant gubernatorial choice of Democrat Marguerite Willis – who was defeated in the primary election by state representative James Smith.

The following year, Scott delivered the Democratic response to S.C. governor Henry McMaster‘s state of the state address.

“I’m not interested in blaming someone for our problems,” Scott said in that speech. “I’m interested in solving them.”

“John was a warm, caring friend and public servant who loved the South Carolina,” former state senator and two-time Democratic gubernatorial nominee Vincent Sheheen said. “He was also a fighter who scrapped his way to leadership through willpower and never giving up. His presence will be missed.”

“He always made me laugh,” Sheheen added.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

