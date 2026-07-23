S.C. Succession: Neocon PAC Backs Lindsey Graham’s Sister for U.S. Senate

‘Forever war’ advocates throw in behind Darline Graham Nordone… just as Donald Trump vows “massive attack” on Iran.

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by WILL FOLKS

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A political action committee previously supporting the election of the late U.S. senator Lindsey Graham is now backing his sister – interim U.S. senator Darline Graham Nordone – as she seeks to secure a full, six-year term in office.

The PAC – dubbed ‘Security is Strength‘ – previously pledged to spend $8.5 million on Graham’s behalf in his November 2026 election against Democrat Annie Andrews. Now, it is pledging an initial investment of $900,000 on behalf of Nordone’s bid to win the Republican nomination for this seat on August 11, 2026.

“Nine hundred thousand dollars is ready to deploy today, at front doors and on screens across the Palmetto State, and we are just getting started,” the group noted on social media.

The group’s initial investment will be spent on “high-frequency digital advertising on multiple platforms, direct mail campaigns, targeted text messaging, and television advertising.”

Recent polling shows Nordone narrowly trailing S.C. fifth district congressman Ralph Norman in a crowded race – one in which numerous likely GOP primary voters remain undecided as to their choice.

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“South Carolina voters do not have to wonder where Darline Graham stands,” the group stated. “She learned from the best.”

Did she, though? Learn from “the best?”

As our media outlet has consistently pointed out, the late senator’s policies on taxes and spending, military intervention around the globe and immigration not only ran counter to the views of South Carolinians… but put them in a terrible hole financially.

The price of this reckless profligacy stands in stark contrast to Security is Strength’s promise to run ads touting Nordone as a champion of “affordability,” including “relief at the gas pump.” After all, South Carolinians wouldn’t need “relief at the gas pump” had Graham (and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu) not been instrumental in convincing U.S. president Donald Trump to launch an ill-conceived military operation against the Islamic Republic of Iran earlier this year.

That operation has effectively shut down a key global energy artery, forcing America into a costly stalemate in the Middle East – and bogging our nation’s military down in what amounts to an unwinnable proxy war with Russia and China.

Given his wild embrace of failed foreign, fiscal and border policy, we repeatedly called on Palmetto State primary voters to oust Graham. In fairness to the men and women who comprise the South Carolina Republican electorate, though, credible options against him have been few and far between over the years.

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RELATED | SUCCESSION POLL SHOWS RALPH NORMAN LEADING

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Now, Graham is gone… and numerous options to Nordone have emerged.

It’s not surprising, then, that the same warmongers who subsidized Graham are now subsidizing his sister – fully aware of her unwavering allegiance to Trump’s escalating war in Iran, which has cost taxpayers an estimated $113.3 billion so far.

That tab is about to increase…

“I am considering a massive attack,” Trump told Axios earlier today. “Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it.”

Trump, incidentally, is the impetus for Nordone’s entire candidacy – with his vow to lend her candidacy his “complete and total endorsement” vaunting her from placeholder to prospective senator.

The more things change, right? Trump endorsed Graham more than a year before filing opened for his last election, effectively shutting down credible opposition to his reelection.

Now he’s leading the charge to install his sister as his permanent successor…

“It boils down to this: are we actually going to put America first for a change?” I noted earlier this year in urging South Carolinians to reject Graham. “Or are we going to continue letting foreign nations, the military-industrial complex and their political puppets keep pushing our Republic off a cliff? And what of South Carolina? Will its voters finally choose a representative who views them as something more than bank accounts to drain – and bodies to be sent to the front lines of a forever war?”

Those questions would appear to be as relevant as ever as it relates to Nordone’s candidacy…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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