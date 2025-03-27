Donald Trump Endorses Lindsey Graham’s Latest Reelection Bid

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In a move which profoundly disappointed South Carolina conservatives, president Donald Trump issued an endorsement of fiscally liberal U.S. senator Lindsey Graham this week – significantly bolstering the warmongering neoconservative’s chances of winning another six-year term in Washington D.C.

“Senator Lindsey Graham is working incredibly hard for the Great People of South Carolina, a State I love and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024!” Trump posted to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday (March 26, 2025).

“Lindsey has been a wonderful friend to me, and has always been there when I needed him,” Trump continued. “As the Chair of the Senate Budget Committee, Lindsey is fighting tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Lower Taxes, and Eliminate Government Waste. Lindsey is also relentlessly focused on helping us Secure the Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strongly Support our Great Military/Vets, Promote American Energy DOMINANCE, Defend our always under siege Second Amendment, and ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.”

Trump lent Graham his “Complete and Total Endorsement” for reelection and urged “everyone in South Carolina (to) help Lindsey have a BIG WIN next year!”

***

***

“President Trump’s endorsement means the world to me,” Graham responded. “I am humbled by his faith in me as a Senator and as a friend. On a professional level, I am proud to have been there at the beginning when President Trump — through sheer force of will —achieved the greatest political comeback in American history. On a personal level, I genuinely enjoy our friendship. He’s an awesome golfing buddy, who I have yet to beat.”

“I look forward to being one of the driving forces in the U.S. Senate to enact President Trump’s agenda to make America more prosperous and more secure,” Graham added.

Can the habitual flip-flopper be trusted to keep his word, though? Especially in the event he is reelected to a fifth term in office?

Graham has spent decades in our nation’s capital advocating on behalf of leftist priorities – including carbon taxes, open borders and all manner of reckless military interventions around the globe. In the process, the lawmaker – once referred to as former president Barack Obama’s “best GOP ally” – has found himself aligned with liberal Democrats and literal terrorists (including members of the al-Nusra front).

When Trump first appeared on the national stage, Graham pilloried him.

“There’s only one way to make America great again, tell Donald Trump to go to hell,” Graham told a CNN audience in 2015, referring to him as a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.”

“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it,” he added.

Trump responded in kind, calling Graham “a disgrace.”

“I think you have one of the worst representatives of any representative in the United States,” Trump told South Carolinians during his first presidential bid.

***

That was then, though… now the chameleonic politician is Trump’s golfing buddy (and frequent “guest” at his ritzy resorts). True they’ve had some bumps in the road during their “frenemy” phase, but Trump clearly sees some political benefit to backing the

In recent years, Graham’s claim to fame has been attempting to incite World War III in eastern Europe… a dramatic divergence from Trump’s generally non-interventionist foreign policy bent. His ostensibly pro-life maneuverings also nearly cost Trump the 2024 election.

Still, Trump supports him…

Why? That’s an excellent question… because to this author, it honestly makes less sense than Trump’s ongoing support for South Carolina’s ineffectual, status quo governor Henry McMaster.

GOP voters in South Carolina have been sour on Graham for years. The Seneca, S.C. native has been booed on multiple occasions at Trump rallies – and he consistently polls well below other statewide Republicans on surveys of GOP primary voters. Graham’s warmongering has netted a massive war chest for his campaigns, though, which is one reason why he has never faced credible opposition for his seat.

There had been talk this year might be different, but with Trump now coming out in support of Graham the odds of him being ousted have sunk considerably. For South Carolinians who care about individual freedom, free markets, less government, lower taxes and enhanced competitiveness… that’s a shame.

South Carolina needs a senator for South Carolina… not a senator for Ukraine. Or for the military-industrial complex. Or for himself.

***

