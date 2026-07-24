Feds Charge S.C. Felon Following Fourth of July Attack on Police

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by WILL FOLKS

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Prosecutors in the office of U.S. attorney Bryan Stirling are pursuing a federal charge against a South Carolina criminal accused of stealing a weapon and ammunition from an officer of the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) during a violent attack against law enforcement on July 4, 2026.

State charges are also pending against 21-year-old DeJuan Ravenel of Charleston County related to the incident.

According to a criminal complaint (.pdf) filed earlier this week in U.S. district court in Charleston, S.C., Ravenel was observed on body-worn camera footage absconding with a department-issued taser and two firearm magazines taken from NCPD officer Abigail Angelucci – one of the NCPD officers who was physically assaulted during the incident.

Angelucci and her fellow officers were dispatched in response to reports of gunfire at a neighborhood block party in the Chicora-Cherokee community – which is located approximately six-and-a-half miles north-northwest of the Charleston battery.

As we reported at the time, shortly thereafter these NCPD officers came under attack “with two female officers sustaining minor injuries,” according to the agency.

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DeJuan Ravenel (Charleston County Detention Center)

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Body-worn camera footage revealed “a black male wearing a black Nike headband with a white Nike Swoosh emblem, black pants, and a grey shirt approaching the area where Officer Angelucci had fallen, retrieving items from the area, then departing the scene.”

That black male was later positively identified as Ravenel, and a subsequent search of his residence resulted in the missing taser and firearm magazines being discovered “under the mattress in a bedroom.”

By virtue of his February 2026 conviction for grand larceny, Ravenel was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition under federal law. Court records in Charleston County showed he was also out on bond for multiple state charges at the time of his latest arrest.

In addition to facing a felon in possession charge at the federal level, Ravenel has been charged at the state level with the unlawful taking of a firearm or weapon from a law enforcement officer. In an effort to avoid the Palmetto State’s perpetual “catch and release” policy related to violent offenders, Ravenel was ordered (.pdf) to be detained federally while his charge is pending.

Sources close to the U.S. attorney’s office told FITSNews Stirling took a personal interest in this case and instructed his team to work with state and local authorities to ensure justice was served.

Count on our media outlet to keep our audience apprised as to any additional charges filed against those involved in the July 4, 2026 attack…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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