S.C. Succession Drama: Darline Graham Nordone Will Seek Full Term in U.S. Senate

by WILL FOLKS

***

Despite a cool reception from South Carolina’s Republican electorate, questions surrounding her eligibility as a candidate and polling numbers that show her trailing the field of would-be contenders – the sister of the late U.S. senator Lindsey Graham is seeking his seat regardless.

“With the love of my family, with the support of his staff – I know I’m a hard worker, I learned that from Lindsey,” Nordone told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday (July 20, 2026). “He cared about the people of this state. I’ve worked for almost thirty years for the people of this state.”

“Will it be difficult? Yes,” Nordone said. “I feel like I can do it. I feel an inner peace about it.”

“I’ve made a decision,” Nordone concluded. “I’m in.”

Nordone was appointed by S.C. governor Henry McMaster last week to serve the final six months of her late brother’s term in office – a move widely believed to be the installation of a placeholder to honor Graham’s legacy.

Turns out Nordone doesn’t want six months, she wants six years.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Nordone’s transition from ceremonial placeholder to aspiring politician took place at lightning speed – as did her decision to shed her married name in favor of the more politically expedient “Graham.”

It also came at the precise moment when she seemed to be falling out of Trump’s favor due to poor polling and concerns over whether she would even qualify for the GOP ballot. Last month, the S.C. Republican Party (SCGOP) adopted a new rule which held that candidates seeking the party’s nod for any office must have cast ballots in two of the past three GOP primary elections.

Nordone voted in the 2026 GOP primary election, but did not vote in either its 2022 or 2024 primary elections. She did, however, cast a ballot in the 2024 GOP runoff in Lexington County – which her supporters have argued qualifies her for the ballot under the new SCGOP rule, which became effective on July 1, 2026.

The text of the rule makes no mention of runoffs – although it does allow the SCGOP executive committee to waive the requirement “prior to the certification deadline.”

As this article was going to press, Dorchester County GOP chairman CJ Westfall issued a statement requesting a “formal review of her qualifications prior to the July 28 certification deadline.”

***

***

Nordone’s announcement came just hours after U.S. congressman Russell Fry – who was believed to be the first choice of president Donald Trump to replace Graham – announced his intention to seek the seat. Fry’s entry into the race was widely believed to have come at the White House’s urging – prompting many to believe Nordone had declined to run.

“Fry wouldn’t wipe his ass after crapping without Trump giving him permission,” a source familiar with the situation told FITSNews.

The problem for the second-term congressman? Trump preemptively pledged his “complete and total” endorsement to Nordone in the event she were to campaign for the seat – an announcement that landed with a definitive thud amongst GOP primary voters.

While Fry and Nordone will battle for MAGA accolades, multiple other candidates have already jumped into the race – or are expected to do so imminently. Outgoing fifth district congressman Ralph Norman – who recently finished in third place in the race for governor of South Carolina – is the early leader in the polls, followed by Upstate businessman and staunch social conservative Mark Lynch. Both Norman and Lynch have formally announced their candidacies, as has Walterboro, S.C. attorney Duke Buckner. Former two-term S.C. governor Mark Sanford of Dale, S.C. is said to be leaning toward campaigning for the seat.

Outgoing first district congresswoman Nancy Mace had been rumored as a potential candidate, but she announced on Monday afternoon that she would not be running.

This is a developing story… check back for updates.

BANNER VIA: GETTY IMAGES

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

SOUND OFF…

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

