Midlands Mayhem: Chapin S.C.’s Governmental Grudge Match Goes Off The Rails

Town council members unanimously approve vote of no confidence in mayor Bill Mitchell, urge him to consider resigning…

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by JENN WOOD

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What began as a routine meeting of Chapin, South Carolina’s town council ended on Tuesday evening (July 21, 2026) in a spectacular breakdown of municipal government — complete with shouting, accusations, repeated gavel-pounding and a unanimous vote of no confidence in first-term mayor Bill Mitchell.

The confrontation erupted near the end of the meeting – culminating in councilwoman Ainslee Bost moving to amend the agenda to add a resolution formally rebuking Mitchell and asking him to consider resigning.

The resolution had not appeared on the publicly posted agenda — and Mitchell appeared blindsided by its introduction.

Councilman Warren Burritt read the measure aloud, outlining a lengthy list of complaints against the mayor while describing an increasingly contentious and dysfunctional environment inside Chapin’s town hall.

Among other allegations, council members accused Mitchell and town administrators of routinely failing to answer their questions about municipal operations or respond to their calls and emails. Their resolution further alleged Mitchell had threatened town employees with termination if they communicated directly with council members — requiring information to flow through him instead.

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Council members also pointed to the departure of four town attorneys who reportedly cited difficulties maintaining an effective working relationship with the mayor, as well as what members characterized as an unusually high number of employees who have either resigned or been terminated during Mitchell’s brief tenure.

The criticism extended beyond administrative disagreements.

According to the resolution, Mitchell has made “demeaning and disrespectful” remarks toward council members in both public meetings and executive sessions — including allegedly yelling and pointing his finger in their faces behind closed doors.

Council members also accused him of making inappropriate or threatening remarks to members of Lexington County Council in connection with the controversial Brighton development.

Taken together, the council concluded Mitchell had either been unable or unwilling to correct what it described as an unprofessional and hostile workplace.

The resolution asked him to “seriously consider” stepping down, which he brusquely declined to do.

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DESCENT INTO CHAOS…

Chapin, S.C. mayor Bill Mitchell (Town of Chapin/Facebook)

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The exchange that followed offered an immediate — and very public — illustration of the relationship council members had just described.

Mitchell initially resisted Burritt’s effort to move toward a vote, telling him, “That’s not how this works, and that’s why I chair this meeting and not you.”

The mayor insisted council members explain their accusations and allow him an opportunity to respond.

They did just that…

Council members said they could not obtain answers to even basic questions from department heads — alleging phone calls from both elected officials and members of the public routinely went unanswered.

Mitchell denied withholding information, arguing he handled thousands of details associated with the town’s daily operations and could not possibly consult council about each one. He also said town employees were already overwhelmed with their existing responsibilities and did not have time to complete every “special project” requested by individual council members.

Councilwoman Vicky Shealy countered that Mitchell had driven away multiple attorneys and employees because of his conduct.

“You had four, five attorneys — God knows how many — that you let go,” Shealy said. “You run them off. No one wants to work with us because of how you act and how you present yourself.”

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As the argument intensified, council members accused Mitchell of offering excuses instead of answers – while Mitchell countered that their claims were “the most outrageous” allegations he had ever heard.

When Bost attempted to respond, the mayor raised his hand, repeatedly struck his gavel and demanded that only one person speak at a time.

“That’s all you want to do is control us,” Bost fired back.

Mitchell threatened to end the meeting if order was not restored. Council members, meanwhile, accused him of screaming at them and failing to follow the same standards of professional conduct he was demanding from them.

“I’m not screaming,” Mitchell responded.

The shouting continued, though. At another point during the testy exchange, Mitchell complained council members had created an untenable environment for him while simultaneously blaming him for its consequences.

“It is outrageous for the four of you to present a resolution complaining about me in the impossible situation you have put me in,” Mitchell said.

He also claimed his leadership had rescued the municipality.

“I have saved the town’s life,” he said.

The four council members — Bost, Burritt, Shealy and Mike Clonts — ultimately voted unanimously to approve the resolution of no confidence.

Asked whether he would resign, Mitchell’s answer was unambiguous.

“I bet you can read my lips,” he said. “No.”

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MONTHS OF TURMOIL

The public rupture comes less than a year after Mitchell took office – and follows a series of controversial changes to the town’s government.

Mitchell was sworn in shortly after winning the November 2025 mayoral election — earlier than town officials apparently expected. Questions were subsequently raised about whether the swearing-in complied with Chapin’s municipal code following the death of former mayor Al Koon.

Around the same time, the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigated an allegation that Mitchell had assaulted an employee at town hall. No criminal charges were filed in connection with that allegation.

One of Mitchell’s first major moves was eliminating Chapin’s town administrator position, shifting more operational responsibility to the mayor and council.

Council later approved an ordinance placing the town under a mayor-council form of government and empowering the mayor to hire and fire several department heads. This change effectively made Mitchell Chapin’s chief executive officer while leaving council members primarily responsible for legislative and policy decisions.

That consolidation of authority was controversial from the outset.

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Chapin, S.C. mayor Bill Mitchell (Town of Chapin/Facebook)

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During debate over the proposal earlier this year, some residents warned it would place too much control in a single office. Shealy — who voted against the final ordinance — described the arrangement as a “slippery slope.”

Council’s resolution now suggests the concerns that accompanied that transition have evolved into a full-blown governing crisis.

Mitchell has also clashed with developers and county officials over a proposed expansion of the Brighton development, which is already expected to bring approximately 600 new homes to the Chapin area. The mayor has also opposed the proposed sale of more than 200 acres for additional residential development.

Tuesday’s resolution does not automatically remove Mitchell from office. It is a formal declaration that all four members of council have lost confidence in his leadership — accompanied by a public request that he voluntarily step aside.

Mitchell made clear he has no intention of doing so.

That leaves Chapin with a mayor who says he saved the town, four council members who say he is no longer fit to lead it and a municipal government whose internal hostilities are now playing out openly before the citizens it is supposed to serve.

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THE RESOLUTION…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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SOUND OFF…

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