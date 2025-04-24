Prioleau Alexander: The Party of Losing

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Not too long ago I was at the Charleston County Republican Party Convention, and the guest speaker was Rand Paul. I’ve always been a fan of Senator Paul, and was excited to hear what he had to say. He proceeded to stand up and spend 30 minutes explaining why Trump was wrong about tariffs.

What an idiot.

I’m not sure if anyone has noticed, but if Hakeem Jeffries got a bill to the floor requiring third graders watch gay porn films, every single Democrat would vote for it. None would be called to account, of course—they’d slither back under the rocks where they dwell, ready to emerge when it was time to vote on the right for parents to kill their children until they’re two.

They’re in lockstep, every time, no matter how much they know the American public and their constituents don’t support the issue. If it’s a pointless bill they know won’t pass, three or four vulnerable Libs might be permitted to vote against the bill to appear as though they are “in touch” with their constituents, but that’s it.

If it’s a bill that matters, you will never see one of them speak up, much less “reach across the aisle.”

In the recent bill to keep men out of women’s sports, all but two House Democrats voted against it.

You have to admire it, really. Something along the line of 90% of Americans agree men should not be allowed to compete against women—and the Democrats know it—yet they stood as one and flipped the bird to their constituents.

On the Republican side, however, we have “Mavericks” and “Independent Thinkers” and “Morally Grounded Lawmakers.” It’s our sacred tradition.

You know what else is a tradition on the Republican side? Losing. Watching Democrats run the country, even when we own the narrative, the popular vote, Congress, the White House, and a loose hold on SCOTUS.

When push comes to shove, and it’s time to fix bayonets and get bloody, we always lose.

Why?

Glad you asked: Senator Chuck Grassley (R) recently introduced a “bi-partisan” bill with Senator Maria Cantwell (D) to limit the president’s ability to impose and enact tariffs—and shift that responsibility to Congress.

Just farking terrific.

Neuter the GOP president and reduce his Constitutional authority so “Republicans” in Congress can continue their agenda… of losing, or at best doing nothing.

Who else has an ego so titanic they can’t shut up? Too gargantuan to give the president’s idea a chance before berating it? Before telling the entire nation you think your party leader is stupid?

The only name missing from the list is the least respected man in South Carolina, Lindsey Graham. I have no doubt he’d join the traitors’ list with gusto, but he must’ve gotten word Trump would endorse a primary opponent if he didn’t toe the line—and for Lindsey, nothing takes precedence over re-election.

Since Ronald Reagan, the Republican platform has been “always lose but lose like gentlemen.” We ran Bob Dole against Slick Willie. We ran John McCain against the coolest dude in political history, then doubled down with the milquetoast Mitt Romney. It was pathetic.

As much as I loathe him, the most effective president we’ve had since Teddy Roosevelt was Barry Obama. He was a guy who cut throats, lied, cheated, undermined the Constitution… and won. Every time, at everything. He called Republicans “enemies.” He said whites were bitter – clinging to our guns and religion. He divided the races like no president in fifty years. He outwardly embraced globalism and apologized to other nations that America was a big-fat-meanie.

How did he do it? How did he publicly do the things he did, and maintain his to-this-day sky-high approval ratings?

He was cold-blooded, playing the race card every time he so much as heard a Congressional intern disagreed with him. He was ruthless, and secretly weaponized the Deep State to quietly destroy anyone who pressed him. He vindictive and tolerated zero dissent among the ranks. Republicans feared him.

By some divine miracle, he failed to hand the baton to Hillary Clinton, and the Republicans finally had a leader in the big seat. A traditional conservative? No. A Christian? At that time, probably mildly. A politician? Absolutely not.

But… he was the first America First President since Ronald Reagan.

No one knew what to make of him—Left or Right. Who is this guy? He’s not in our club. He hasn’t spent a career learning to breathe the fetid poisonous air of the Swamp. He hasn’t invested decades kissing our asses. He doesn’t understand our finely-tuned system of give-and-take graft. He doesn’t know how the game is played.

Indeed.

But he learned quick enough, as the CIA, FBI, DOJ, Clinton Mafia, the Commies in Congress, and Obama Shadow Government spied on him, tapped his phones, paid for the Steele Dosier, and impeached him twice. For four straight years he had to both govern the free world and fight back against the most vicious non-violent coup in American history.

The allegations were without merit, and the lawfare over the next eight years has been stunning.

What have Republicans done?

Nothing, because of course they haven’t. They sat and watched and remained “gentlemanly” while evil encompassed our nation. No one mounted an effective defense of Trump, much less waded into the blood and guts and dared greatly to save him and the Republic. Our Republican “leaders” felt they were “hampered” by rules, Congressional traditions, laws, and the obscene desire to be view as “above board, and better than Democrats.”

Let me offer a scenario. Time travel back a year, to the time when Bottle-fed Biden was sleeping his way through history:

Let’s say Joe gets hopped up on enough Adderall to propose five executive orders… and within days, rogue conservative judges block them. No legal basis or standing—just blocked them. What do you think Democrats would do?

Here’s what they wouldn’t do: Stand around picking each other’s noses, patiently awaiting the year when the unlawful order wanders its way through the courts. They might burn cities to the ground. They might impeach the judges. They might immediately codify the executive order as law at 2am on a Saturday… but they sure as hell wouldn’t do nothing.

Another scenario from a year and a half ago: The Attorney General of South Carolina indicts Hillary Clinton and her campaign staff under SC statutes, stating there’s enough evidence to prove she paid for the Steele dossier, and they had it in their possession when she spoke about it at a campaign stop in Columbia. What would Democrats do?

Here’s what they wouldn’t do: Stand around in a kneeling circle, patiently waiting for this Democrat giant to be convicted on 34 felonies. They might indict 300 Republicans in retaliation. Biden might pardon her. They might raise $500 million dollars to fund a Democrat to run against the AG… but they wouldn’t do nothing.

How is it possible the Republican-led Congress hasn’t codified any of Trump’s executive orders? How can they do nothing as Leftist judges block the will of the people being carried out by the President. Why don’t they have dozens of criminals being targeted by the DOJ pre-emptively testifying under oath before Congress? Why isn’t the disgraced-but-pardoned Andrew Fauci being grilled under oath, knowing he’ll be forced to perjure himself, which his pardon will not cover?

My guess is many conservatives reading this are thinking, “Well, if being underhanded and vicious and playing fast and loose with the law is what it takes, I want no part of it.”

Fair enough… if you’re talking 40 years ago. But if you want “no part” of the ugliness of the new political world, do you want to be a part of schools secretly trans-castrating children without their parents’ consent? The murder of third-trimester viable babies? Drag queens grinding on elementary school children during “story hour?” The importation of another 15 million illegal immigrants? Another year of BLM rioting, looting, and burning? More pointless wars to further enrich the rich? The expansion of a Deep State to harass and imprison Americans? The continued sacrifice of American liberty on the altar of globalism?

I know, of course, my rantings are nothing more than sound and fury and will in the end will signify nothing. But I don’t write to change the world—I write so that you’ll know you aren’t crazy. So that you’ll know there are others out there that think like you, who share the same outrage.

And who knows… if I’m lucky, maybe it will end up in front of one of these cowards, and cause them to think for a nano-second before speaking.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR ...

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of four books: ‘You Want Fries With That?,’ ‘Dispatches Along the Way,’ ‘Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?‘ and ‘They Don’t Call It The Submission Process For Nothing.’

