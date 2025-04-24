Guest Column: A New Vision For South Carolina Agriculture

“I vow to ensure the South Carolina Department of Agriculture provides the support and resources necessary for our farmers & ag workers to thrive…”

by FRED WEST

As I embark on my campaign for South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture, I’m filled with a sense of purpose and determination. As a lifelong conservative and seasoned agribusiness executive, I understand the pivotal role that agriculture plays not only in our economy but also in the very fabric of who we are as South Carolinians.

I am honored to have the endorsement of current Commissioner Hugh Weathers, whose dedication to our agricultural community over the past two decades is truly inspiring. As he retires from this office, I am committed to building on his legacy while bringing a fresh perspective to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Agriculture in South Carolina is steeped in history, heritage, and hope for the next generation of farmers. I dedicated my career to this vital industry, and I’ve witnessed firsthand the challenges our farmers face every day. You deserve an Ag Commissioner who knows this line of work through and through and strives to be a voice for all of us in agriculture. From small family farms to processing facilities to consumers—you all deserve a watchdog when decisions are made.

My campaign is founded on four key priorities:

First, standing with our farmers means championing policies that drive growth and prosperity—not just helping them get by. I will fight to eliminate burdensome regulations that hold our farmers back and push back against radical environmental policies that threaten their livelihoods. By embracing a business-minded approach, we can strengthen our agricultural heritage, drive innovation, and ensure South Carolina’s farmers don’t just survive but truly thrive.

Second, like President Donald Trump, I am committed to safeguarding South Carolina’s farmland from foreign adversaries, particularly Communist China, who seek to acquire it. Protecting our food security is paramount, and I will ensure that our agricultural resources remain in the hands of South Carolinians.

Third, my focus is on America First agriculture, prioritizing South Carolina-grown products. We must work diligently to reduce our reliance on imports that undermine our farmers and threaten our economy. By championing local agriculture, we strengthen communities and provide consumers with the best quality products.

Additionally, I recognize the importance of protecting consumers and looking out for taxpayers. Many don’t know the South Carolina Department of Agriculture plays a large role in our daily lives, from food safety inspections in restaurants to ensuring the accuracy of grocery store scales & gas pumps. We must uphold high standards of accountability and public trust in these areas.

With decades of experience in agribusiness, including my time as Vice President at Amick Farms and as the founder of my own consulting firm, I am ready on day one to lead this agency. As Director of Market Development at the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and in various leadership roles throughout my career, I have worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our agricultural industry.

My vision is clear: I will cultivate an agricultural sector that is not only economically sustainable but also innovative and resilient for future generations. Agriculture isn’t just our state’s largest industry; it is who we are as South Carolinians. Guided by conservative ideals, I vow to ensure the South Carolina Department of Agriculture provides the support and resources necessary for our farmers & ag workers to thrive.

As we approach the Republican Primary on June 9, 2026, I invite you to join me in this journey. Together, we have the power to protect our land, consumers, and way of life. Let’s work together to build a brighter future for South Carolina.

In the coming days and months, I will be traveling across the state to listen to voters and share my vision for South Carolina agriculture. I can’t wait to meet you! For updates or more information about my campaign, please visit GoWest.sc or follow us on social media @GoWestSC.

Thank you in advance for your support and your vote.

Fred West is a conservative agribusiness leader from Leesville, S.C. He is running as a Republican for South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture. Fred and his wife Michelle have two adult children.

