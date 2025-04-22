Ex-Cop Posts Bond After SLED Uncovers THC Barter Scheme

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A longtime police officer from the Pee Dee region of South Carolina is out on bond after state agents say he stole a stockpile of evidence — and bartered it for handyman work.

Mark A. Hayes Jr., 39, had logged more than a decade in uniform before agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged him with misconduct and breach of trust, accusing him of misappropriating narcotics he had photographed and seized just two months earlier.

Prior to his downfall, Hayes spent most of his adult life in law enforcement. He began at the Florence County Detention Center, then joined the Darlington Police Department (DPD) in 2011 and also worked for a stretch with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

He returned to DPD for his last hurrah in 2018 and was later promoted to sergeant.

But the lawman’s career climb proved meaningless, as SLED contends Hayes threw it all away just to have a “documented” confidential informant fix a water heater at his home.

According to investigators, the exchange took place on December 4, 2024, when Hayes drove the informant to DPD, walked him into the Narcotics Office around 10:14 p.m. EST, and handed over three cases of THC vape pens — one marked “Tyson” and two labeled “Fryd Extracts.”

The cartridges matched the same brands Hayes had personally seized — and photographed — during the department’s raid of Blue Island Smoke Shop that October, according to SLED.

Investigators estimated the retail value of the missing THC products, which Hayes allegedly exchanged for the home repair, at more than $2,000 .

According to a statement later released by DPD Chief James C. “Jimmy” Davis Jr., the allegations against Hayes emerged during SLED’s investigation into an unrelated matter — prompting the state agency to open a separate case focused solely on him.

Despite the active investigation and allegations of “mishandled evidence,” Hayes remained employed by DPD until April 17, 2025 — the day he was booked into the same jail where he’d spent years delivering detainees.

As criminal charges were being levied against Hayes, DPD appeares to have downplayed the situation in separation papers submitted to the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA).

While he was officially terminated for “reasons involving misconduct,” the only explanation offered by DPD Officer Sharon Blakney to the SCCJA was that Hayes “failed to turn in evidence in a timely manner” and “wrote misleading information on evidence forms.”

Within hours of being terminated by DPD and booked into the county detention center, Hayes posted multiple bonds totaling $6,500 — set by the same magistrate who signed the probable cause affidavits and accompanying warrants for his arrest.

As with any officer terminated for reasons involving misconduct, Hayes has three years to request a contested case hearing before the S.C. Law Enforcement Training Council (SCLETC) — a body known for allowing admitted drug dealers to reclaim their badges.

Hayes’ case will be prosecuted by the S.C. fourth circuit solicitor’s office.

