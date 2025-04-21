Nancy Mace ‘Goes Off’ On Effeminate Constituent

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

To hear her tell it, U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace “just wanted some face wash on my afternoon off.”

So she went to an Ulta beauty store in the South Carolina Lowcountry where she encountered, in her words, “some unhinged lunatic” – a man “wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store” who was recording her on his cell phone as they spoke.

The encounter between Mace and the effeminate male was actually recorded by both parties – with Mace posting her version of the clip on social media, presumably in an effort to burnish her bona fides in the culture wars.

“Dems are nuts,” she wrote on X. “So I went off – and I won’t be backing down.”

***

Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today. Dems are nuts. So I went off – and I won’t be backing down.



I hold the line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.



Try me. pic.twitter.com/Uv181Ovys0 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) April 19, 2025

***

As evidenced by the clip, the encounter began with the man challenging Mace over her purported refusal to host town hall meetings in her district – something he seemed overly keen to pin her down on.

“I do them every year,” Mace told him.

“Every year?” the man responded. “Are you going to do any more this year?”

As the man sought to press Mace into scheduling a town hall for later this year, the conversation turned contentious.

“You want to keep going?” Mace asked the man. “Do you want to keep going – keep harassing me? You could have gone to a dozen town halls last year.”

“I asked if you’re doing any more this year – it was one simple question,” the man continued.

“You’re always invited,” Mace fired back. “And by the way, I voted for gay marriage twice.”

***

“What does that have to do with me?” the man responded, incredulously, accusing Mace of singling him out for his sexuality.

“I’m just saying,” Mace responded. “It has everything to do with you.”

Needless to say, the conversation – such as it was – deteriorated from that point.

“You people on the left are crazy,” Mace told the man. “You’re absolutely fucking crazy.”

“I’m absolutely fucking crazy?” he responded.

“You are,” Mace said. “And get out of my face. Goodbye.”

“You’re insane,” the man shot back.

“Fuck you,” Mace said.

“Fuck me?” he responded. “You’re going to be voted out so fast this year. You’re a disgrace to this state, that’s what you are.”

***

***

The man proceeded to call Mace a “nasty bitch” as the two exchanged parting “fuck you’s.”

While many on social media excoriated Mace for her profane response to the man – believing it to have been an overreaction based on his questions – she unsurprisingly doubled down on her handling of the exchange.

“I have a message for the Left, all lunatics and the establishment machine: I didn’t ask for this battle, but God trusted me to fight it,” she wrote. “Not just for myself, but for all those who don’t have a voice. Keep coming at me. I was built for the battle.”

“Good morning to everyone except men who wear daisy dukes,” Mace added in a post on Monday morning.

Mace is one of at least three frontrunners for the 2026 gubernatorial nomination in South Carolina, a campaign she’s made it clear she plans on entering in the very near future.

What you do think? Vote in our poll and post your thoughts in our always-engaging comments section below…

Loading Do exchanges like the one referenced above make you more likely or less likely to vote for Nancy Mace for governor of South Carolina? Thank you for voting You have already voted on this poll! Please select an option! More likely

Less likely

No impact

***

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

