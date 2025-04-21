Morningstar Ministries Mounts Aggressive Defense Against Sex Abuse Lawsuits

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As scrutiny intensifies over MorningStar Ministries’ handling of decades of sexual abuse allegations, the South Carolina church is aggressively defending itself — and challenging victims’ right to anonymity.

Attorneys for MorningStar Ministries – located in Fort Mill, S.C. – responded to two recently filed York County lawsuits with motions to dismiss and extensive answers to the allegations leveled against the church and its leaders.

This change in approach may signal an escalation in defense strategy, as the religious organization faces a total of five civil cases based on similar grounds—alleged sexual abuse of minors participating in MorningStar programs and a conspiracy among church leaders to cover up the offenses.

The latest answers (.pdf and .pdf) – and motions to dismiss (.pdf and .pdf) – were filed in response to lawsuits for John Doe 4 and Jane Doe 5.

As with three previous male victims, John Doe 4 asserts he was molested by Erickson Lee – a former volunteer youth leader who pleaded guilty to multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first-degree assault and battery and dissemination of obscene material to a minor. Lee is serving a nine-year prison sentence at an undisclosed facility in the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) system.

As the leader of Morningstar’s Youth Special Forces – a military-style, faith-based leadership program – Lee engaged in a pattern of grooming that led to sexual assault. The U.S. Marine and police officer gave teen and tween boys vapes, alcohol and pornography – acclimating them to the prohibited items and associated behaviors – prior to isolating and sexually assaulting them.

The fifth plaintiff, Jane Doe 5, allegedly suffered repeated assaults while attending a MorningStar private school – the Comenius School for Creative Leadership. When the student reported these assaults, she was blamed for failing to maintain her “purity,” according to her complaint.

While arguments in the response filed to John Doe 4’s lawsuit are in line with the previous filings – the motion to dismiss the case brought by Jane Doe 5 took a more aggressive approach, arguing she did not follow the rules for filing anonymously.

MorningStar’s legal team has typically argued that plaintiffs failed to meet legal thresholds for outrage—or intentional emotional distress—conspiracy, and negligence. They have also questioned whether the church can be held liable for the actions of a volunteer – or whether civil courts have authority over matters of “ecclesiastical” governance.

The response to Jane Doe 5’s complaint is a more targeted response, however.

THE PLAINTIFFS’ ANONYMITY

In the case of Jane Doe 5, attorneys for the defense are asking the court to dismiss the case on procedural grounds without even addressing the allegations made in the lawsuit – citing lack of jurisdiction.

According to court filings, Jane Doe 5 and her mother – Jane Roe 5 – filed suit without requesting or receiving court permission to proceed under pseudonyms. That would violate Rule 10(a) of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure, which requires the full names of all parties in the title of a civil action.

The new debate over the use of pseudonyms is based on the claim that Jane Doe 5 failed to formally request the protective measure. Anonymity is a privilege reserved for exceptional circumstances, according to the filing, one that must be approved by the court.

“Because the Plaintiffs have not divulged their identity as required by Rule 10(a), SCRCP, or received the court’s permission to proceed anonymously, the court lacks jurisdiction over them,” the motion stated.

Notably, the defense did not raise similar objections to the other four John Doe cases — at least not yet.

