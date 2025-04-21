Pope Francis Dies

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Pope Francis – born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina – passed away early Monday morning (April 21, 2025) at the Vatican in Rome, Italy. He was 88 years old and had reigned as the Bishop of Rome (a.k.a. the pope of the Roman Catholic church) since March 13, 2013.

Francis’ death came just weeks after he had received treatment at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital for chronic lung issues – where he experienced a bout of double pneumonia. Francis had long suffered from respiratory issues, dating back to the late 1950s when he underwent surgery to remove a portion of his lung damaged by a respiratory infection.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” a statement from cardinal Kevin Farrell noted. “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Francis’ body will be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday (April 23, 2025) “so that the faithful may pray before his mortal remains.”

The 266th leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Francis was one of its most liberal leaders – referred to by some as the first “woke” pope. As often recalled by this media outlet, he took positions to the far left of the political spectrum – advocating on behalf of climate change, wealth transfers and open borders.

“The solution is migration,” he told CBS last May. “To open the doors to migration.”

***

Francis also allowed Catholic clergy to bless same-sex marriages and permitted transexuals to be baptized into the church and serve as godparents to children.

Despite their ideological differences, U.S. president Donald Trump offered his condolences on the occasion of Francis’ death.

“Rest in peace Pope Francis!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social page. “My God bless him and all who loved him!”

Catholic cardinals from around the world will gather at the Vatican over the next few weeks for a papal conclave at the Sistine Chapel – where voting for new popes has been held since the selection of Pope Leo XIII in 1878.

After taking their oaths, cardinals are sealed off from the outside world during the conclave – and are not allowed to leave until a new pope is chosen. A two-thirds vote is required to choose the next pontiff – a process which dates back to 1274.

Once a pope is chosen, white smoke billows from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel – signaling to the waiting world that a decision has been made. After that, the senior cardinal will appear on the central balcony of St. Peter’s to announce “Habemus Papem,” which means “we have a pope.”

Francis was selected in 2013 after just two days of voting – one of the shortest conclaves in history.

With their church at a crossroads, cardinals have a big decision ahead of them.

“The question is whether the cardinals who choose Francis’ successor will read the latest cultural shifts across the West and pick a more traditional pope or continue down the path of progressive inclusiveness,” the website Zero Hedge noted.

***

***

