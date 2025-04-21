South Carolina Mayor Smacks Son Across Face During High School Football Game

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The mayor of a small South Carolina town has gone silent after video surfaced appearing to show him smacking his son across the face—twice—during a high school football game.

The footage, recorded from the sidelines of an Andrew Jackson Academy (AJA) game, shows a man in an orange polo weaving through a huddle of players before grabbing one—ostensibly by the jersey or shoulder pads—and pointing forcefully in his face.

Seconds later, the man—wearing glasses and a ball cap—smacks the teenager across the face. As the boy turns to put his helmet back on, the man yanks him by the shoulder pads, shoves him, leans in for a few more words and lands a second blow.

According to sources, the man in the video is Hallaman “Gene” Sease Jr., the mayor of Ehrhardt, South Carolina.

Public records and social media posts confirm the berated teenager is Sease’s teenage son, a football player at AJA—the same private high school Sease attended before going on to the University of South Carolina (USC), according to his Facebook page.

Ehrhardt, a town of just over 400 people tucked in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, sits along U.S. Route 601, roughly 30 minutes northwest of Walterboro, S.C.—made internationally recognizable by the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Although the Town of Ehrhardt’s official website does not appear to have been updated in over a decade—and therefore fails to list current leadership—the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) confirms Sease is the sitting mayor, alongside a four-person council.

In addition to serving as mayor, Sease is listed in business records as either the owner or key operator of Ehrhardt Motor Company—a well-rated used car dealership located on Broxton Bridge Road, near the heart of his town.

Between his public office and business ties, Sease holds a prominent role in the tight-knit community—one that some say may have contributed to the video staying under the radar.

“I was surprised no one had reported it,” a source familiar with the situation told FITSNews. “Football season has been over for months, and the video has already been circulated through different people… The Seases pretty much run that area of the world.”

Sources requested anonymity, citing fear of retaliation from both the Sease family and AJA.

Neither the mayor nor the Town of Ehrhardt responded to multiple requests for comment.

