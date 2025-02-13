Embattled MorningStar Church Hit With Two New Lawsuits

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two new lawsuits were filed this month against MorningStar Ministries of Fort Mill, South Carolina – the latest salvos in a civil court crusade aimed at holding this embattled religious organization accountable for its purported role in the facilitation of child sexual abuse. The latest complaints – filed in York County circuit court – were submitted on behalf of two alleged victims of sexual abuse (and their parents). The alleged victims – John Doe 4 and Jane Doe 5 – were underage participants in church programs when they fell prey to exploitation and assault, per the complaints.

With these latest filings, the number of pending civil actions brought against MorningStar Ministries over youth sex abuse claims rises to five. All five cases have been filed anonymously to protect the victims’ identities and shield them from potential harassment.

“The lawsuits we have filed against MorningStar Ministries in Fort Mill expose a deeply troubling pattern of abuse and institutional failure,” said attorney Randy Hood, whose firm is bringing the actions. “Four of these cases involve children who were sexually abused by a youth leader in the church’s youth program, while the fifth involves a young girl assaulted at the church’s school due to the unsafe environment allowed to persist. These victims and their families trusted MorningStar to provide a place of faith and safety, but instead, they suffered unimaginable harm. Our firm is committed to seeking justice for these survivors and holding MorningStar accountable for failing to protect the most vulnerable.”

The first three lawsuits were filed last fall on behalf of a trio of John Does. They revolve around admitted abuse perpetrated by former church youth leader Erickson Lee — a former police officer and U.S. Marine. Last September, Lee was sentenced to nine years in prison for multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first-degree assault and battery and dissemination of obscene material to a minor. He is currently serving time at an undisclosed location in the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) system.

According to prosecutors, during his time leading Youth Special Forces (YSF) – a MorningStar program that adopted military-style iconography and jargon in the name of leadership training for tween and teen boys – Lee engaged in a systematic grooming process. First, he provided minors under his supervision with alcohol and vaping products. Next, he exposed them to pornography. After acclimating them to these prohibited items and behaviors, he isolated the victims and sexually assaulted them.

Mirroring the prior three complaints, the lawsuit filed on behalf of John Doe 4 (.pdf) claims that church leaders failed to properly train or supervise Lee and neglected to implement basic safeguards to protect minors. These lawsuits also name Erickson Lee and another YSF volunteer Chase Portello as defendants – along with MorningStar founder Rick Joyner, church leader David Yarnes, and the ministry’s former head of security Douglas Lee, Erickson Lee’s father.

According to the complaint, church leaders were aware of previous instances of sexual misconduct within the ministry. Even so, they did not report these incidents to the appropriate investigative agencies. When church leaders became aware of allegations of sexual abuse against Lee, they advised him to step down quietly rather than alerting law enforcement or informing parents. Lee then misled parents, telling them he was leaving the program due to an opportunity with the Marines.

“This was a lie,” the lawsuit states.

The latest complaints highlight a 26-year history of abuse within the church, accusing MorningStar of fostering a culture of permissiveness and victim-blaming under Joyner’s leadership.

“Rick Joyner was also responsible for hiring convicted pedophile Todd Bentley at the church,” the complaint filed on behalf of John Doe 4 stated. “In his infinite wisdom, Rick Joyner ensured that the convicted child abuser had an office near the church nursery. Despite MorningStar Ministries’ professed commitment to protecting its congregation and fostering a safe environment, its leadership has displayed a blatant disregard for the safety and well-being of its members.”

The lawsuit further contends that the church’s failure to report known abuses to law enforcement directly contradicts state and federal mandatory reporting laws—potentially constituting a criminal offense.

MORNINGSTAR PUSHES AGAIN FOR DISMISSAL

Attorneys for MorningStar Ministries, Joyner, Yarnes and Douglas Lee filed a motion to reconsider (.pdf) regarding the first three John Doe lawsuits last week in response to a recent ruling from S.C. circuit court judge Martha Rivers – who rejected a motion to dismiss.

The defendants contend that the religious organization could not be considered negligent for failing to implement preventative training or supervision since Erickson Lee was a volunteer and not an employee. Additionally, attorneys for the ministry said the conspiracy claims were insufficient in that they lack specific facts alleging unlawful acts or means. Accordingly, they are seeking to limit parental recovery to medical expenses only – and if the judge’s ruling stands – the defense has requested an order to “prevent prejudicial interpretation” as the case moves forward.

Defendants have requested a hearing on these matters.

JANE DOE FIVE

The fifth lawsuit (.pdf), filed on February 11, 2025, broadens the scope of allegations against MorningStar Ministries. It asserts that Jane Doe 5 – a female student at Comenius School for Creative Leadership (CSCL), a private school operated by MorningStar – was repeatedly harassed and sexually assaulted by a male student from 2017 till 2019. In June 2018, the male student forced her hand onto his exposed genitals during class. She reported the incident to principal Sandra Woods who allegedly told her not to involve law enforcement.

Woods allegedly blamed Jane Doe 5 for the assault, suggesting she had failed to maintain her “purity.”

Defendants named in the lawsuit include Woods, Joyner, Yarnes, and Douglas Lee – who in addition to his role as head of church security was the school’s resource officer.

Jane Doe 5’s lawsuit details multiple incidents of harassment, including:

Male students making sexually suggestive comments

A seventh-grade boy sending her nude images

Being cornered in a secluded bathroom and solicited for sexual acts

Despite multiple complaints, school officials allegedly failed to create proper policies to prevent abuse and failed to monitor and train staff on reporting and handling sexual misconduct.

MANDATORY REPORTING

The South Carolina children’s code outlines the state’s child protection laws, defining abuse and neglect, and establishing reporting requirements. Churches operating youth-oriented programs must comply with specific regulations designed to ensure child safety, even if they do not receive state or federal financial assistance. These programs are required to conduct criminal background checks on all operators, caregivers, and employees.

While certain church-affiliated youth programs may be exempt from some state licensing requirements, they are still required to establish internal policies and procedures to prevent abuse.

FITSNews reached out to the attorneys for MorningStar Ministries for comment but so far have not received a response. Should that change, we will of course provide an update. Count on us to continue to follow these cases as they progress through the South Carolina court system.

