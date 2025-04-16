New Charge Filed Against Kendal Mims In Jessica Barnes Murder Case

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Just six days after S.C. circuit court judge Jessica Salvini granted Kendall Mims, 21, a $75,000 surety bond in Anderson County, she found herself in front of a judge in Pickens County facing a new charge.

On April 16, 2025 — one day after her bond was posted — Mims was arrested and charged with destruction or removal of human remains under South Carolina code §16-17-600(A). The new charge adds a grim layer to the already disturbing allegations involving the death and disposal of the body of 20-year-old Jessica Barnes of Pendleton, S.C.

Barnes was allegedly strangled to death by her husband, 22-year-old Brandon Barnes, last August. Barnes then directed the dismembering, burning and disposal of her body.

Mims had been held without bond since her initial October arrest for accessory after the fact to murder, obstruction of justice and misprision of a felony. However, on April 10, 2025, judge Salvini granted her a surety bond with strict conditions including GPS monitoring and no contact with the victim’s family.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Mims’ bond hearing was noteworthy thanks to the support she received from Jessica Barnes’ own mother, Cecilia Varvara, who told the court she supported the judge’s decision because she believed Mims was also a victim of Brandon Barnes.

Mims’ attorney, Catherine Wyse of Clemson, S.C., echoed that sentiment during the dramatic hearing, detailing how her client endured physical abuse, isolation, and coercion at the hands of the accused killer.

Now, one day after her bond was posted in Anderson County, Mims finds herself back in custody — this time facing a felony charge in a new jurisdiction.

***

***

BONDED, THEN REBOOKED…

Mims was arrested by agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and booked on April 16, 2025. She was granted a $25,000 surety bond the same day by Pickens County magistrate Charles James, and is scheduled for a first appearance on June 12, 2025.

While no formal indictment has yet been filed in the new case, her inmate record at the Pickens County Detention Center indicates Mims is being held on behalf of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

FITSNews previously reported that Mims — along with 20-year-old Victoria Tippett — was accused of helping Brandon Barnes conceal his wife’s body after she was strangled in a pool house on a Pendleton property on August 2, 2024. The three are accused of burning her remains at a remote location near a boat ramp in Pickens County.

While much of the original case narrative focused on Tippett’s alleged role in purchasing supplies used to clean up and dispose of the body, this new charge could indicate investigators now believe Mims also directly participated in the handling or disposal of Jessica’s remains.

Mims is currently being held in the Pickens County Detention Center until her new bond is posted. Once it is, she will remain free while both cases proceed through the legal system.

Meanwhile, co-defendant Victoria Tippett remains incarcerated after Judge Salvini denied her bond request on the original charges filed against her, citing concerns about her credibility and the potential risk she poses to the community.

As the court continues to sift through the facts in this harrowing case, one thing is clear: the legal saga surrounding Jessica Barnes’ brutal murder is far from over — and the spotlight on those accused of covering up this crime is only growing brighter.

Count on FITSNews to continue tracking developments in this emotionally charged case…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

