Unsolved Carolinas: The Disappearance Of Elizabeth Schneider

A South Carolina family is pleading for help this week as law enforcement continues to search for 26-year-old Elizabeth Jade Schneider — a woman who vanished under unexplained circumstances from the Red Bank area of Lexington County late last week.

Known to friends and family as “EJ” or “Jade,” Schneider was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, April 11, 2025, leaving a friend’s house on Darien Drive in Red Bank (approximately 12 miles west-southwest of downtown Columbia, S.C.).

According to those close to her, she departed her friend’s home via the back door and simply disappeared — leaving behind her wallet, phone, keys and clothes.

Schneider is described by her family as a petite blonde — standing approximately 5’5” and weighing 125 pounds — with blue eyes and a bear tattoo on her upper back. She was last seen wearing an oversized blue coat, a blue hat and gray sweatpants.

“Please help me find my daughter,” Schneider’s mother, Amy Wood, pleaded on Facebook. “EJ, we love you and are very concerned.”

In a recent comment on a public Facebook post, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) offered new information regarding Elizabeth’s last known whereabouts to the case.

“We’ve determined Ms. Schneider flew out of the Columbia airport alone Friday evening,” the agency noted. “We’ve also confirmed she landed safely at the Charlotte airport after the short flight and got off the plane, as normal and alone. We’re still working to determine how she left the Charlotte airport property; although, it appears she was traveling alone. With assistance from law enforcement in the Charlotte area, we’re following up on some leads we have on Ms. Schneider’s current location. We are committed to doing everything we can to help Ms. Schneider’s immediate family locate and make contact with her.”

Anyone with information regarding Elizabeth Schneider’s whereabouts is urged to contact LCSD at 803-785-8230 or reach out through www.crimedesk.tips.

ABOUT THIS SERIES…

Unsolved Carolinas – sponsored by our friends at Bamberg Legal – highlights cases which have fallen off of the front page. In every unsolved case, someone out there could know something that provides a missing link – a critical clue that could bring peace to a family in pain and help them write the next chapter of their stories.

