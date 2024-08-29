South Carolina Deputies Exposed: ‘Extreme’ Pornography Shared On Government Server

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An Upstate, South Carolina, whistleblower has uncovered a plethora of pornographic material exchanged by deputies of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

On August 8, 2024, FITSNews was provided with 33 copies of electronic emails (.eml files) documenting all manner of explicit activity – including bestiality and photographed fellatio. According to a reverse email search, the obscenities were allegedly distributed by then SCSO Sergeant Robert Allen Wood.

WARNING: THIS REPORT CONTAINS GRAPHIC SEXUAL CONTENT

A longtime member of SCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID), sergeant Wood appears to have sent his coworkers hardcore pornography on multiple occasions between at least 2007 and 2008. A total of 57 photos, four videos and two external links were shared during this timeframe.

***

“NICE GUY”

Retired SCSO Sergeant Robert Allen Wood (Facebook)

While Wood was allegedly sending the aforementioned content from his personal email, metadata has since revealed that he was doing so from his government computer. Digital property furthermore suggests that he was watching pornography as early as 7:55 a.m. on weekdays.

Under the alias “Nice Guy,” Wood allegedly sent files depicting bestiality involving a horse at 2:44 p.m. on a Monday, Girls Gone Wild: Best Breasts Ever at 10:42 a.m. on a Tuesday, 12 voyeuristic images at 2:41 p.m. on a Wednesday and one vaginal fisting video at 11:40 a.m. on a Thursday.

Often buddied with misleading subject lines and lighthearted email bodies, the sergeant’s distribution listed included at least 10 CID members, three Special Services Division (SSD) members, and at least one Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office employee, among others.

“I remember those emails,” said a former sheriff’s office supervisor. “I just remember looking at the content and going, damn, these boys are playing with fire… We knew it was coming through the county email system. And we eventually determined it was Allen Wood.”

***

? #BREAKING: Whistleblowers have provided @FITSNews with official emails indicating that a veteran Sergeant of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (#SCSO) remains unpunished for sharing pornography during work hours.



While the deputy retired in November 2023, metadata has… pic.twitter.com/mSTeG5lQUC — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) August 29, 2024

***

After sending an average of 1.3 sexually explicit emails per month, Wood appears to have concluded his offerings with a 30-second lesbian sex montage on October 2, 2008. Ten months later, his unrelated law enforcement efforts were featured on Investigation Discovery (ID).

Wood went on to appear in one episode of the network’s Disappeared series in 2010, followed by an additional feature with veteran journalist Paula Zahn in 2013. Wood’s successes were furthermore featured in a Discovery+ docuseries in August 2017.

Come November 2023, the deputy retired from law enforcement after 40 years at SCSO–raising the question of whether he was allowed to share graphic pornography from Spartanburg County’s IP address during business hours.

In response, FITSNews requested both a comment and a copy of the department’s policy and procedures from SCSO Public Information Officer Kevin Bobo. The lieutenant received at least six sexually explicit emails from Sgt. Wood during the aforementioned timeframe.

***

WHERE IS SHERIFF WRIGHT?

“None of us have any recollection of what you are referring to,” wrote Bobo in a rare email response to the author on August 14, 2024. “Our Chief Deputy has researched retired deputy Wood’s personnel file, but there’s no documentation about the alleged incident.”

FITSNews has since deployed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for SCSO’s publicly inaccessible department policy and procedures.

“This is not a black eye that law enforcement deserves,” continued a former sheriff’s office supervisor. “A majority of the boys on Sgt. Wood’s email list were good dudes… all I can say is that this sets a precedence of Sheriff Wright having no damn control over his people.”

First elected in 2004, sheriff Charles “Chuck” Wright, Jr., remains under investigation by the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) for personally deputizing his scandal-scarred son, Jared “Andy” Wright, during a ceremony at SCSO headquarters on July 1, 2024.

***

RELATED | ETHICS COMMISSION LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION OF SHERIFF

***

FITSNews first reported on Sheriff Wright’s nepotistic hire within days of Kyle Joslin reporting the same incident to state employees. FITSNews then reported on Joslin’s receipt of a SCSEC letter confirming he had provided sufficient evidence to warrant an investigation.

“The truth of the matter is, Sheriff Wright has done too much for too long,” concluded a former sheriff’s office supervisor. “People are starting to get tired of his threats and his intimidation. The boy’s a consistent piece of sh*t, and his people are starting to come around to that.”

Sheriff Wright has yet to respond to multiple requests for comment relating to both his SCSEC investigation and his department’s purported proliferation of hardcore pornography.

In February 2017, SCSO Sergeant Chris Wilbanks was arrested by federal agents for coercing an 11-year-old into sending him nude pictures while on duty. He was thereupon sentenced to nine years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Reverse IP address and reverse email search performed by L.E. Private Investigations.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher (Travis Bell)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

