Gabby Petito’s Legacy: Raising Awareness Of Domestic Violence 

The tragic story of Gabby Petito captured the world’s attention, but the headlines associated with the case also exposed ongoing system failures when it comes to protecting victims of domestic violence and coercive control. The Netflix documentary about this case has prompted numerous conversations about these grave topics – and the urgent need for increased awareness, better law enforcement training and stronger legal protections – particularly regarding strangulation, a known precursor to homicide.

In a recent interview, Brian Bennett, a retired South Carolina law enforcement officer and domestic violence expert, discussed the warning signs of abuse, law enforcement missteps and how communities can work together to prevent future tragedies.

UNDERSTANDING THE HIDDEN NATURE OF ABUSE

Domestic violence extends far beyond physical harm — it involves manipulation, control, and psychological abuse that can be difficult for victims and outsiders to recognize. Many victims do not immediately identify themselves as being in an abusive relationship, often blaming themselves or downplaying the severity of the situation.

According to Bennett, a common misconception is that victims “choose” to stay in abusive relationships. In reality, abusers are skilled manipulators who gradually isolate and control their partners.

“Abusers don’t look for strong-willed people they can’t control,” Bennett said. “They seek out those they can manipulate, and they refine their tactics over time.”

Social isolation is a major red flag, according to Bennett. Abusers often discourage or outright prevent victims from maintaining connections with family and friends. Fast-moving relationships, controlling behaviors (such as monitoring phone activity or finances), and excessive possessiveness disguised as concern are also common warning signs.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES: LAW ENFORCEMENT’S ROLE

One of the most heartbreaking aspects of the Petito case is how law enforcement failed to recognize her distress when they encountered her and Brian Laundrie during a traffic stop in Moab, Utah. Despite receiving a 911 call from a witness who reported seeing Laundrie hit Petito, officers ultimately viewed her as the aggressor — an all-too-common mistake in domestic violence cases.

Bennett stressed that inadequate training often leads to these errors. Many officers rely too heavily on visible injuries to determine who the victim is, without considering the full context of the situation. Trauma responses vary— some victims cry, while others may be numb, disoriented, or even angry. Without proper training, officers may misinterpret these reactions.

“The way questions are asked matters,” Bennett said. “Leading questions like ‘Did he hit you?’ can limit a victim’s ability to explain what happened, while open-ended questions allow them to share the full story.”

In Petito’s case, law enforcement separated her and Laundrie for the night, with Laundrie being provided a motel stay while Petito was left alone in her van. In hindsight, this decision was a lost opportunity to save her life.

THE SILENT KILLER: STRANGULATION AS A RED FLAG FOR HOMICIDE

One of the most critical aspects of Petito’s murder was the manner in which it occurred — strangulation. Experts widely recognize non-fatal strangulation as one of the strongest indicators that a domestic violence situation may escalate to homicide. Research indicates that victims who have experienced non-fatal strangulation by an intimate partner are approximately 750% more likely to be killed by the same offender, according to the Institute on Strangulation Prevention.

“Strangulation is not just an act of violence — it’s a method of control,” Bennett said. “It can cause lasting brain damage, memory loss, and behavioral changes even if the victim survives.”

Despite its severity, many states have only recently begun enacting laws that recognize strangulation as a felony.

South Carolina remains an outlier in this regard. Unlike 49 other states, the Palmetto State does not currently have a standalone strangulation law – a shocking lapse considering the seriousness of the offense.

“When someone is strangled, whether they lose unconsciousness or not, the risk of death or great bodily injury is even higher than someone shooting at you with a pistol or a gun,” Bennett said.

Bennett, along with other advocates, has been working for nearly eight years to change this. Legislation currently under consideration – H. 3522 – would make non-fatal strangulation a felony offense in South Carolina, carrying a three-year sentence, with increased penalties for repeat offenders or those with protective orders against them.

“We have too many cases of victims who were strangled, survived, and later ended up dead,” Bennett said. “This law could help prevent that.”

HOW TO SUPPORT VICTIMS AND ADVOCATE FOR CHANGE

For those who suspect a loved one is in an abusive relationship, experts recommend a consistent, non-judgmental approach. Instead of demanding the victim leave, it’s more effective to offer support, listen and provide resources when they are ready.

Education is also key. Bennett stressed that awareness about healthy versus unhealthy relationships should start young – both in schools and at home. Meanwhile, society at large must do more to highlight domestic violence awareness year-round, rather than only during designated awareness months.

Public service announcements, law enforcement training, and stronger community engagement can help bring this issue into the spotlight.

“The more we educate, the more lives we can save,” Bennett emphasized.

For those looking to help push South Carolina’s strangulation law forward, Bennett encourages residents to contact their state legislators. He also manages a Facebook advocacy group, Strangulation Law for SC, which provides updates on the bill’s progress.

GABBY’S TRAGIC LEGACY

Gabby Petito’s case serves as a grim reminder that domestic violence often hides in plain sight. While her story ended in tragedy, it has sparked crucial conversations about the signs of abuse, the need for better law enforcement responses and the importance of legal reform.

For those currently in an abusive situation, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-SAFE) offers confidential support, as do many local organizations.

