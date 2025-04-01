Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In Greenville County

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that its agents are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred last Tuesday (March 25, 2025) in Greenville County, S.C.

On the day of the incident, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to Coster Road home in Travelers Rest, S.C. regarding a domestic disturbance, according to the statewide agency.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered an armed man on the front porch of the home. The man pointed his gun at deputies – who returned fire. According to SLED, the man identified by the Greenville County coroner as 75-year-old Jesse William Wright Sr., was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.

SLED is continuing to investigate the shooting, but has not released any additional information at this time. The statewide agency investigates officer-involved shootings as a matter of protocol in the vast majority of local law enforcement jurisdictions in the Palmetto State – presenting investigative reports to the solicitor with jurisdiction over the county or municipality where the shooting transpired.

Additionally, the GCSO Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal review to assess adherence to departmental policies.

Last week’s incident marks GSCO’s second officer-involved shooting this year. So far, this is South Carolina’s tenth such indicent of 2025, compared to the 45 which took place last year.

