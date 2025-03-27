Prioleau Alexander: Liberals Break Up With Elon Musk

Democrats can come up with the most astounding reasons to hate someone.

There’s a lot of Rain-Man-logic online these days. It seems the Leftists are dead set on using their battering ram of retardation to breach the gates of Fort Sanity, burn the place to the ground, and plow salt into the fields.

The funniest trend is their newly-discovered seething hatred of Elon Musk, a man two years ago they viewed as a global warming crusader.

Here are a few of the things Musk has done, which should appeal to any Leftie:

He is the undisputed early-leader of the EV revolution. Not only did he make his EVs the industry standard, but he also successfully turned his brand into a “cool status symbol.” If Elon Musk had not invested a hundred billion dollars in this technology – and drawn attention to the benefits offered by EVs – the industry would still be in its salad days.

I hasten to note that I think EVs are stupid, and far worse for the environment. I’m just giving credit where credit is due.

Before he became a villain on par with the prosecutor in To Kill A Mockingbird, MSN reported, “Neuralink, the brain-chip company co-founded by Elon Musk, uses implants that enable paralyzed people to remotely control devices with their minds.”

What the hell, right? He’s a freaking monster! Who steps into the light openly carrying such a bushel of cruelty? This hellhound founded a company to help a microscopic share of the population live infinitely better lives, knowing there was almost no chance it would turn an actual non-speculative net profit… probably in his lifetime. A pox be on his children!

Way back in 2015, a decade ago, MSN wrote an article entitled Futurist Extraordinaire, which stated “Elon may just be the 21st century’s Thomas Edison.” They then went on to gush about each of his inventions and companies, including:

Tesla

SpaceX and the Falcon Rocket

Paypal

SolarCity (solar-power systems)

Web-based phone calls

Zip2 (online city guides)

That was TEN years ago, and he was a man revolutionizing the world. Today, he is a man the Kotex Kid Tim Walz referenced in a speech, stating he liked to start the day by checking his phone to see how far Tesla stock had fallen… which he described as a “pick me up.”

His most recent globally recognized success was the rescue of two astronauts, who’d been trapped in space for nine months. I’d bet everything but my soul that there were no less than 20 million college-educated Americans secretly hoping the astronauts would die during their return and rob Musk of yet another demonstration of his brilliance.

Sadly for the Left, the rescue went off brilliantly, and God was so happy He dispatched a pod of dolphins to celebrate their return. Immediately, the brain trust of TDS victims went on the attack, projectile vomiting onto every social media platform that, “It wasn’t a rescue! They had a vehicle attached to the Space Station and could’ve returned any time they wanted!”

I ran across this ponderous proclamation more than a dozen times, each with replies of agreement. I hadn’t read this even once, anywhere, in the previous nine months… so being the intrepid analyst I am, I went searching for the truth. I knew I could find it on Fox, or maybe something farther right… I have Nazi Monthly bookmarked and assumed it would be there.

Oops. Here’s what that bedrock of right-wing propaganda NPR reported:

The capsule made it to the ISS, but not before encountering a number of issues, including multiple helium leaks and the malfunctioning of some of its thrusters. NASA decided that, rather than risk flying Williams and Wilmore back on a questionable craft, they would return the beleaguered Starliner to Earth without a crew.

NASA couldn’t save them. Boeing couldn’t save them. SpaceX could—and did. I informed my liberal friends on social media about the NPR report, but zero of them responded. It’s almost like they were wrong, and the truth hurt their feelings.

Musk is also being branded as a “Nazi” by these shriveled nabobs. In protest they have firebombed dealerships, keyed cars, vandalized charging stations, and spray-painted Swastikas on owner’s vehicles.

A few things come to mind here:

The odds that the owner of the Tesla you vandalized is a liberal weigh in at about 90%. A guy worth $400 billion probably doesn’t care when you donate your paid-for car to charity. Nazis were the ones who oversaw the Holocaust. That’s when they murdered 6,000,000 Jewish men, women, children, and elderly folks. The only people who’ve been heard chanting, “Kill the Jews” in the past 70 years have been the lovely Leftists on college campuses. Elon Musk is an African-American, and you’re trying to keep him down, which makes you an oppressor.

The fury about Musk has appeared for ONE reason: He identified waste, fraud, abuse, and theft in our government.

The next topic of imbecility is… the outcry from the overnight Constitution Scholars about the rights and due process of Mahmoud Kahlil.

I have no idea what Constitutional rights a Green Card holder enjoys… but I’m sure there are a few hundred Constitutional scholars in the nation who know what those rights are.

But here’s how many true Constitutional scholars work in the media: Zero .

Here’s how many Constitutional scholars are posting on X and Facebook: Zero .

Here’s how much real Constitutional knowledge is collectively shared by 300,000,000+ Americans who haven’t been to law school: Zero .

Here’s how many SCOTUS justices agree in full about what the Constitutional says exactly: Zero .

Mahmoud Kahlil has the following things on his resume:

Served as leader and organizer of Jew-hatred protests. Led hundreds of marches and rallies shouting, “From the River to the Sea,” which literally means “Murder all Jews from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.” He was the negotiator/leader between police and students illegally occupying campus grounds.

I have neither the time nor the crayons to explain the concept of the slippery slope to these progressive plague sores, but if one of them did miraculously understand it, I’d put forward this idea:

A blonde-haired, blue-eye, German college student is in the States on a green card. His daily attire includes a black leather coat, Swastika armband, jackboots and a MAGA hat. Every couple days, he recruits other students to come to a rally where the theme is, “Hitler was right! Aryan blood is superior! We need to exterminate all minorities!”

How would that lad fare? Would you be protesting for his Constitutional rights? Of course not… but every one of you disingenuous window-lickers on the Left would manage to filter the concept through your reptilian brain and convince yourself you’d stand up for him.

Another screamfest being hosted by these tedious paste-eaters concerns the rights of the Federal workers getting the can. Many think they’re sharpening their attack by proclaiming, “He’s firing veterans!”

As a veteran myself, let me say this: If you are a recipient of the Medal of Honor and you’re working in governmental job where you don’t add value to the mission of your team – or your team adds no value to the mission of making life better for Americans – or you’re in a position that doesn’t need to be filled immediately upon your departure, guess what.

Your ass should be fired.

Hell, I don’t care if you’re a single mother of six, if you don’t add value, your ass should be gone.

“They’re taking away these peoples wages and benefits!” I hear.

You know what? No. One. Gives. A. Shit.

Benefits?

Here’s how many benefits self-employed Americans get: Zero .

Here’s how many small business owners get benefits: Zero .

Not only will we save tens of billions of dollars by gutting these flea-ridden bureaucracies, but they will go from being tax beneficiaries, to tax payers. After a week, they’ll be bitching about their taxes, and how the government squanders them.

And, of course, there’s much ado about the Department of Education, the sacred-est of cows because they’re provided cover with the ultimate American trump card: It’s for the chiiiiiiiiildren.

The Department of Education was launched in 1980, and every year since then American students have become dumber, fatter and lazier. Two-thirds of our high school graduates have “under-developed reading skills,” and rated as “basic” “below basic.”

“Basic” is a kind way of saying “functionally illiterate.” “Below basic” means “entirely illiterate.” Oh, and that’s among the kids actually in school: One in six drop out every year. And our math and science ranking have us somewhere around Haiti.

What exactly does the DoE actually do? Well, on their own website they claim Job One is “overseeing education policy,” and Job Two is “providing funding for programs.”

That means the $268 billion of our money they receive goes to:

Overseeing the developed world’s worst school system Getting money, paying themselves a salary, paying for the overhead of 4,400 employees, then giving away what’s left.

Here’s how many people are needed to oversee the developed world’s worst school system: 0 , or fewer if possible.

Here’s how many people it would take to cut fifty checks and mail them to every state’s education department: 1 .

The Left’s delusion machine is cranking out new reasons to be outraged hourly. Exporting murderous gang members. The military no longer paying for sex change operations. Men being banned from showering with teenage girls. Closing the border. The firing of redundant bureaucrats. America fighting back for better trade deals, and demanding our “allies” pony up some dough for the defense of their own country.

It’s ponderous.

