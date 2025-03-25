Table Rock Fire: ‘Concerning’ Weather Forecasts Bode Ill For S.C. Upstate

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two wildfires burning in the South Carolina Upstate were temporarily held in check as rain drifted through the area on Monday morning (March 24, 2025) – but weather forecasts for the coming days are stoking concern among firefighters and first responders battling the twin blazes.

The Table Rock Complex – which consists of the 1,156 -acre Table Rock Fire and the 314 -acre Persimmon Ridge Fire – were actually downgraded modestly from previous estimates.

“Neither wildfire in the Table Rock Complex grew significantly (on Monday),” a statement from the S.C. Forestry Commission noted. “In fact, incident command staff adjusted the acreage down on each fire after getting a closer look from (commission) pilots surveying the burned areas.”

That’s the good news. The bad news? Both fires are projected to grow significantly in the coming days as humidity levels remain low and forecasted wind speeds remain elevated.

Here is a map showing the latest extent of the two conflagrations. Click on the image below for a more detailed file (.pdf).

Map of the Table Rock Complex as of late Monday, March 24, 2025. (S.C. Forestry Commission)

As of this publication, neither fire has caused any injuries or structural damage. Voluntary evacuation notices impacting approximately a hundred residences were issued on Sunday (March 23, 2025), but forestry officials maintain no structures are in imminent danger and “no further evacuations are necessary at this time.”

Per the commission, Monday’s rainfall – and overcast conditions which were prevalent during the early part of the day – “prevented aircraft from resuming water drops on either fire for most of the day.” Only one aircraft – an S.C. National Guard (SCNG) CH-47 Chinook – was able to perform water drops on the Table Rock Fire using a Bambi bucket “for several hours in the afternoon.”

On Sunday, SCNG aircraft completed 147 water drops, delivering approximately 47,843 gallons of water over eight flight hours. The guard is expected to use two CH-47 Chinook and two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to help combat the fire moving forward.

The South Carolina National Guard’s (one) UH-60 and (one) CH-47 helicopters have conducted aerial operations at Persimmon Ridge Fire. Aircraft have completed 147 water drops, delivering approximately 47,843 gallons of water over 8 flight hours in support of the South Carolina… pic.twitter.com/06lO3I3XJp — SC National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) March 24, 2025

In addition to limiting yesterday’s aerial response, rain also prevented crews from conducting a second “burnout” operation. That effort intended to remove fuel for the Table Rock Fire which was not cleared during the initial burnout on Sunday. Crews did make “good progress” reinforcing firebreaks on the eastern side of the fire and hope to “continue this line reinforcement work tomorrow and in the days to come around the rest of the perimeter,” per the forestry commission statement.

As for the Persimmon Ridge Fire, firefighting crews have “begun to establish good firebreaks on the eastern side of the fire, as the terrain presents fewer challenges in that area,” officials noted. On Tuesday (March 25, 2025), crews “will be focused on strengthening those eastern lines and making more progress on the rest of the perimeter.”

Maps depict the status of the Table Rock Complex as of Monday, March 24, 2025. (Andy Fancher/FITSNews)

As previously reported, last September’s Hurricane Helene created “an abundance of downed timber” in the area which “has increased the fuel load on the mountain.” Combined with low humidity and wind gusts, that’s a recipe for disaster.

“Downed timber from Hurricane Helene is impeding crews from making better progress establishing firebreaks on other sides of the (Persimmon Ridge) fire,” forestry officials confirmed. “Chainsaw crews are clearing this downed timber in advance of bulldozers that are constructing these firelines.”

As of this publication, both the Table Rock Fire and the Persimmon Ridge Fire remain 0% contained.

Expect to see additional reporting on the Table Rock Complex from the site of the fire as our Andy Fancher was dispatched to the area on Monday.

Our @RealAndyFancher is on the scene at the Table Rock Fire complex… pic.twitter.com/0vtkD2sYaB — FITSNews (@fitsnews) March 24, 2025

While more than a hundred firefighters and first responders were on the ground battling the blazes, assistance from state and federal agencies was slowly mobilizing. The S.C. Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) updated its preparedness state to Operating Condition Level 2 (a.k.a. “OPCON-2”) in response to the fires – with state emergency response personnel working to “help coordinate resources needed to combat the wildfires.”

Meanwhile, S.C. governor Henry McMaster announced that the much-maligned Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had approved the Palmetto State’s request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG). This grant will “support efforts to contain the Table Rock Fire in Pickens County and the Persimmon Ridge Fire in Greenville County.”

The federal designation qualifies South Carolina for a 75% reimbursement from the federal government for costs associated with battling the fires.

“These funds will help cover expenses for personnel, equipment, and firefighting operations, including air tankers, bulldozers, and additional fire crews,” a statement from the governor’s office noted.

The Table Rock Fire was sparked last Friday (March 21, 2025) by the “deliberate negligence” of several teenage hikers, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

“Four teenagers have been questioned, and charges are pending,” a statement from the sheriff’s office noted.

No word yet on when those charges will be announced.

The Persimmon Ridge Fire started on Saturday (March 22, 2025) in the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area between Caesars Head State Park and Jones Gap State Park. It was sparked by an escaped campfire.

As we have from the beginning of this story, count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of the latest developments related to both fires – and the criminal investigation of the Table Rock Fire.

