Charleston County Council Reverses Constitutional Oath Vote

“Just obey the law and let’s move on with our lives.”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Charleston County Council voted last week to reverse its requirement that members of the County Library Board swear the state’s constitutionally mandated oath of office prior to taking office.

The constitutional oath became a topic of conversation after Lowcounty attorney Graham Horsman raised the issue shortly after being appointed to the board in December.

While many municipalities, seemingly without intending to flaunt state law, have no history of requiring board appointees take oaths of office, an advisory opinion issued by the office of South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson (requested by S.C. senator Matt Leber) suggested the state’s constitution required board appointees take the oath prescribed in Article Six, Section Five of that document.

I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I am duly qualified, according of the Constitution of this State, to exercise the duties of the office to which I have been elected, (or appointed), and that I will, to the best of my ability, discharge the duties thereof, and preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of this State and of the United States. So help me God. ARTICLE SIX, SECTION V – S.C. CONSTITUTION

Presented with this information, Charleston County Council initially voted to require the library board to take the oath of office.

Shortly after the council’s vote to require the oath, FITSNews reported “sources close to the council also indicated “buyer’s remorse” among multiple council members who voted require the oath – suggesting these members could change their votes yet again at the upcoming meeting.”

Our sources (once again) proved prescient.

“Members of the library boards as I understood were willing to take the oath, they just wanted direction,” Larry Kobrowsky told WCBD TV-2 (NBC – Charleston, S.C.), adding the decision to reverse course on the oath “invited chaos and controversy.”

Kombrosky is no stranger to going against the grain on council, having once failed to get a single member to second his motion honoring George Washington.

***

RELATED | CHARLESTON COUNTY COUNCIL DEMANDS LIBRARY BOARD SWEAR CONSTITUTIONAL OATH

***

The Lowcountry Young Democratic Socialists issued a statement denouncing Horsman and the oath following the council’s vote.

“In his first library board meeting he strolled in and demanded everyone take oaths of allegiance to the constitution,” the statement noted, proceeding to label the new board member as “a bad faith troll whose interests serve a tiny fundamentalist fringe.”

“Fascism is already here” the organization warned.

More serious responses came from a coalition of lawmakers who warned county officials that, in their estimation, state law requires the administration of oaths of office.

“Your vote on March 20, 2025, to not require Charleston County public officers to take the Constitutionally mandated oath of office is contrary to existing law and purports to relieve county officials of their legal duty,” a letter sent to County Officials authored by House representative James Teeple noted. “Charleston County lacks the authority to unilaterally exempt its public officers from complying with South Carolina law.”

***

The only “new” legislation that’s in the works is adding penalties for not following current law and the Constitution of South Carolina. @AGAlanWilson pic.twitter.com/cEDu6GgvIf — Senator Matt Leber (@voteleber) March 21, 2025

***

“It is concerning to learn that you have appointed individuals to serve in public office who categorically refuse to swear allegiance to our nation and publicly express disdain for our Constitution,” Teeple continued.

Leber authored a similar letter in the S.C. Senate which received the backing of nearly a third of the body.

Leber said multiple senators are eager to introduce a budget proviso that pulls funding from governments who refuse to administer oaths.

“Just obey the law and let’s move on with our lives,” he told FITSNews.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

