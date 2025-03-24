South Carolina’s ‘Table Rock Fire’ Continues To Grow

Blaze has now consumed more than 1,300 acres – and another wild fire is raging nearby.

A massive blaze at South Carolina’s Table Rock State Park continues to expand – while another growing conflagration at a nearby state park, the Persimmon Ridge Fire, has resulted in Palmetto State forestry officials declaring the two fires a “complex.”

The term “complex” refers to any mass response incident – wildfires, in this instance – involving two or more emergency response situations in the same immediate vicinity.

According to the latest update from the S.C. Forestry Commission, the Table Rock Fire – which ignited on Friday – has now consumed more than 1,300 acres (up from 300 acres the previous day). Meanwhile, the nearby Persimmon Ridge Fire has now consumed more than 800 acres “despite many dozens of water drops” from aircraft operated by the commission, the S.C. National Guard (SCNG) and the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

“Both fires saw significant growth (on Sunday), owing to winds and the inaccessibility of the steep, mountainous areas to which firefighters can gain closer access,” a statement from the commission noted.

Both blazes are also 0% contained.

An aerial view of the Table Rock Fire (left) and the Persimmon Ridge Fire taken on Sunday afternoon from a S.C. Forestry Commission aircraft. (S.C. Forestry Commission)

Part of the growth of the Table Rock Fire was attributed to a planned “burnout” conducted on Sunday by wildland firefighters. The burnout was aimed at eliminating “fuels between evacuated residential areas and the many active wildfire fronts.” According to forestry officials, that effort was “deemed successful in removing said fuels.”

Last September’s Hurricane Helene created “an abundance of downed timber” in the area which “has increased the fuel load on the mountain.” Combined with low humidity and wind gusts, that’s a recipe for disaster.

Forestry officials indicated their coordinated air campaign would be ramped up on Monday (March 24, 2025).

“At least six aircraft will be deployed for water-dropping missions to both fires, including one SCNG Chinook, two SCNG Black Hawks, one SLED helicopter and two SCFC single-engine air tanker Fire Bosses,” the latest update noted. “Additional SCFC aircraft will be in service to provide surveillance and coordination between dispatch, ground personnel and command staff.”

The moment a CH-47 Chinook helicopter and four man crew assigned to the 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command make a water drop as they support the South Carolina Forestry Commission with fire suppression at Persimmon Ridge Fire also known as… pic.twitter.com/SGtggBdOY9 — SC National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) March 24, 2025

Residents in nearly 100 homes were evacuated on Saturday afternoon, although no new evacuations had been issued as of Sunday evening – and no injuries or structural damage had been reported in connection with either fire.

“Residents in the surrounding areas are advised to monitor local news and social media if conditions warrant,” forestry officials noted.

As of this publication, though, “no structures are imminently threatened.”

The Table Rock Fire was sparked last Friday (March 21, 2025) by the “deliberate negligence” of several teenage hikers, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

“Four teenagers have been questioned, and charges are pending,” a statement from the sheriff’s office noted.

The Persimmon Ridge Fire started on Saturday (March 22, 2025) in the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area between Caesars Head State Park and Jones Gap State Park. It was sparked by an escaped campfire.

TABLE ROCK COMPLEX UPDATE – PICKENS COUNTY SC – 21:00:00 –MARCH 23, 2025



The South Carolina Forestry Commission, along with multiple cooperators (see below), is now managing what is called the Table Rock Complex. A complex is any large incident, in this case wildfires, involving… pic.twitter.com/4ejAQ3eJzI — South Carolina Forestry Commission (@ForestryCommish) March 24, 2025

At last count, nearly 100 personnel from the forestry commission, SLED, SCNG, S.C. State Fire, The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Greenville Water, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), Pickens County EMD and local fire departments continue working to contain the fire.

As previously noted, all trails at Table Rock State Park, Jones Gap State Park and Caesars Head State Park remain closed.

Located thirteen miles north of Pickens – Table Rock State Park encompasses more than 3,000 acres of mountainous forest. It includes Pinnacle Mountain, the tallest mountain contained entirely within the Palmetto State. That mountain, incidentally, was the site of the largest wildfire in the history of the Upstate back in November 2016. The blaze – which began with an escaped campfire – raged for several weeks and consumed 10,623 acres.

Firefighters battling the current conflagration continue to avail themselves of firebreaks created during the Pinnacle Mountain Fire.

In our report yesterday, we noted PCSO deputies were coordinating volunteer donations from members of the community who wanted to lend a hand to the first responders battling the blaze.

Here is the updated list of items requested by first responders…

To Go Plates

Plastic Utensils

Paper Towels

Ziploc Bags (sandwich size)

Brown Paper Bags (lunch sack size)

Clorox Wipes

Foam Plates

The drop-off point for donations is the Holly Springs Fire Department, located at 2239 Moorefield Memorial Highway in Pickens, S.C. Donations are being accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. EDT.

“We would like to express our sincerest gratitude for the generosity of our community,” the sheriff’s office noted in a statement. “Thank you again for your massive outpouring of support for our first responders.”

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of the latest developments related to both fires – including any update on criminal charges against the four teenagers questioned in connection with the Table Rock Fire.

