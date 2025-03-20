Hampton County’s Proposed RV Crackdown Causing Uproar

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Hampton County, South Carolina once again finds itself at a crossroads. A new proposed ordinance being considered by its county council would regulate the temporary use of recreational vehicles (RVs) as dwellings – a move county officials say will protect public health, safety, and neighborhood integrity. But many low-income residents, disaster victims and those struggling to survive the prevailing economic hardship in Hampton County say this ordinance could make their fight for stable housing even harder.

The ordinance has been in discussion before the county’s planning commission since September 2024, but many residents were surprised to hear about it in recent weeks At a glance, the “temporary recreational vehicle use” ordinance seeks to bring order to RV living by limiting temporary use to specific circumstances, like hardship due to disasters, hunting season stays and construction site residences. While it establishes rules for safety, electrical hookups and sanitation, it also expressly prohibits long-term RV living – a reality many of Hampton’s poorest residents rely on to survive.

With nearly 20% of Hampton County’s residents living below the poverty line – and an average per capita income of just $44,723 – many families struggle to afford traditional housing. Residents are concerned this ordinance could unintentionally push some of the county’s most vulnerable residents into homelessness.

County officials have stated unregulated RV living can pose risks to public health and safety as many of these vehicles lack proper sewer, water and electrical connections – potentially leading to unsanitary conditions. Limiting RVs as permanent residences would prevent environmental hazards and ensure that all dwellings meet health and safety standards.

In its current form, the ordinance would require any RV visible from an arterial street – and used as a temporary dwelling – to be screened by natural vegetation, a fence or an approved barrier such as a berm or hedges. According to the ordinance, this helps preserve the integrity of existing neighborhoods and ensures residential areas remain in compliance with long-term land use plans.

But one resident noted the cost of installing fencing could be prohibitive to some individuals.

Citizens have expressed a great deal of concern over the ordinance – claiming the negative impact it could have on the community would far outweigh any of the perceived benefits. Some believe the ordinance even limits the ability of property owners to live on their own land in an RV – even if they have access to necessary utilities.

This has rightfully raised concerns about government overreach – and the right of individuals to use their private property as they see fit.

“I’ve heard multiple stories of not only council members or commission members and staff telling people that, oh, if they can afford a camper, they can afford a home,” Hampton County resident David Paul Murray said during a recent council meeting. “I assure you, there’s a large price difference between a camper and a home.”

According to Murray, the cheapest home currently for sale in Hampton county is asking $89,000 – for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom 800-square foot home.

“And if we know anything about most of the homes for that price in this area, they will need repairs,” he said. “They will need upkeep.”

In a post on Facebook, Murray argued “Hampton county has a responsibility to take care of its citizens.”

“We are some of the highest taxed and poorest citizens in the state of South Carolina,” he said. “Our options are limited (as) to what we can afford.”

FITSNews has reached out to Hampton County council members and county administrator Lavar Youmans for comment regarding the ordinance. This story will be updated with their response should one be provided. And in keeping with our open microphone policy, we welcome intelligent submissions from anyone with thoughts on this issue.

What’s next? A joint planning commission/county council meeting has been scheduled for next month to discuss the proposed RV ordinance. That meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. EDT at the BT Deloach Building. Citizens are encouraged to attend and provide input.



THE ORDINANCE…

(Hampton County)

