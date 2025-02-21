Donald Trump Slams Governor Of Maine Over Title IX Noncompliance

Why is this the hill Democrats keep wanting to die on?

U.S. president Donald Trump delivered a fiery rebuke to the governor of Maine on Friday afternoon as the northeastern state refuses to abide by his executive orders regarding Title IX.

Adopted in 1972, Title IX (.pdf) prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex at any academic institution or within any education program which receives federal funding. Intended to protect women from discrimination, its original intent had been turned on its ear by the trans movement – which used it to actively discriminate against female competitors.

Trump has fully restored Title IX – a landmark women’s rights law – to its original intent (i.e. protecting women from discrimination). Former president Joe Biden sought to radically reinvent this statute to include biological males who “identified” as women – which led to unfair discrimination against female competitors.

“The war on women’s sports is over!” Trump declared in signing the order.

Actually, the war is ongoing as governor Janet Mills is refusing to comply with Trump’s directives – and paying a steep price for her recalcitrance.

Mills, 77, a second-term Democrat, attended a gathering of the nation’s governors on Friday (February 21, 2025) at the White House in Washington, D.C. During Trump’s remarks, he addressed his administration’s Title IX order and took note of Maine’s lack of compliance.

“Is Maine here?” Trump asked. “The governor of Maine?”

***

After Mills acknowledged her presence, Trump put the question directly to her.

“Are you not going to comply with it?” he asked.

“”I’m complying with state and federal law,” Mills fired back, defiantly.

“Well I’m – we are the federal law,” Trump said. “You better do it. You better do it because you’re not gonna get any federal funding at all if you don’t. And by the way, your population even though it’s somewhat liberal – although I did very well there – your population doesn’t want men playing in women’s sports.”

Trump won one of Maine’s four electoral votes – but lost the statewide vote to former vice president Kamala Harris by nearly seven percentage points.

“We’ll see you in court,” Mills told Trump.

“You better comply,” Trump responded. “You better comply otherwise you’re not getting any federal funding.”

“See you in court,” Mills said again.

“Good, I’ll see you in court,” Trump said. “I’ll look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after governor because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.”

Take a look…

***

? President Trump calls Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) out to her face over her refusal to comply with the executive order keeping men out of women's sports:



"You better do it — because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't." pic.twitter.com/uMUZsy1j6t — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 21, 2025

***

Savage…

Ensuring Mills knew his threat was not an idle one, shortly after the exchange Trump’s Department of Education (DOE) announced it was launching an investigation into Maine.

“Today the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent a letter to the Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin announcing that OCR is initiating a directed investigation of the Maine Department of Education (MDOE) amid allegations that it continues to allow male athletes to compete in girls’ interscholastic athletics and that it has denied female athletes female-only intimate facilities, thereby violating federal anti-discrimination law,” the agency noted in a press release Friday.

Similar investigations have been launched into the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), both of which have “publicly announced plans to violate federal anti-discrimination laws related to girls’ and women’s sports,” per the statement.

Why is this the hill Mills and other Democrats want to die on?

Good question… because their wild embrace of the woke trans agenda (epitomized by Mills’ refusal to comply with Trump’s Title IX directive) is one of the reasons Trump is in the White House in the first place.

***

