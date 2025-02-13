Scout Motors’ South Carolina Honeymoon Is Over

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two years ago, South Carolina lawmakers were tripping over themselves to give crony capitalist carmaker Scout Motors – a subsidiary of über-woke Volkswagen – a whopping $1.3 billion in taxpayer funded subsidies.

Spurred on by governor Henry McMaster, lawmakers rushed this massively ill-conceived handout through the legislature in just twelve days.

Now, lawmakers are openly questioning the wisdom of that deal as Scout – which has yet to complete its massive manufacturing facility near Blythewood, S.C. – is already back before the S.C. General Assembly seeking additional preferential treatment.

And more of your money…

As previously reported, Scout’s latest bid to rig the market – a crony capitalist carveout – would give the company yet another undeserved leg-up on its competitors. The bill – H. 3777 – would allow direct auto sales in South Carolina for companies which “own and operate a manufacturing factory or assembly plant” in the Palmetto State, companies which “manufacture or assembles vehicles propelled wholly or in part by an electric motor” and companies which have “no franchised dealers in this state in the ten-year period before this item became effective.”

In other words, just Scout.

***

Used to getting what it wants from lawmakers, Scout no doubt expected its preferred legislation to breeze through a business and commerce subcommittee chaired by the lead sponsor of the bill.

That didn’t happen…

Scout executives appeared at the hearing on Wednesday (February 12, 2025) to testify in support of their handout – only to have the committee shut down debate on the legislation without advancing it.

“Scout Volkswagen knew or should have known the laws in South Carolina when they agreed to build a factory in South Carolina,” said Sims Floyd, executive vice president of the S.C. Automobile Dealers Association (SCADA).

Floyd’s testimony at the hearing offered a decisive rebuke of Scout’s “free market” spin.

“(The) free market is not free cash, despite popular opinion,” Floyd added. “Volkswagen received $1.3 billion in incentives and loans to be a manufacturer in South Carolina and build cars not to then become a retailer and then compete against their own retail dealer network.”

“This is, in fact, not a freedom of choice bill for the consumer ,” Floyd continued. “That is just a cloak to hide Volkswagen and Scout’s true intent, which is they want a carveout to compete against their own dealer network and also other manufacturers in South Carolina.”

Floyd’s arguments were clearly persuasive as lawmakers moved quickly to shut down the bill following his testimony.

(Click to view)

(FITSTube)

***

“I would ask, out of consumer protection in itself, that we adjourn debate on this bill,” representative Chris Wooten noted.

As Wooten made his motion, multiple members of the subcommittee instantaneously seconded it – forcing a voice vote. The result of that tally? Unanimous adjournment.

That’s right… not a single lawmaker voted to move the bill forward.

In addition to the carveout, Scout’s leaders are asking for tens of millions in additional funding from the state for workforce training. McMaster has proposed $10 million in one-time funding for “EV training” at South Carolina’s technical college system and nearly $100 million in annual funding for EV industry scholarships from the S.C. Education Lottery.

Lawmakers should oppose those subsidies. They should oppose Scout’s proposed carveout. Meanwhile, they should support efforts by lawmakers like state senator Josh Kimbrell to ensure the money Scout has already been provided produces the outcomes taxpayers were promised – or is reclaimed.

Bigger picture? Lawmakers need to stop picking winners and losers in the marketplace with tax dollars. As this project – and the ill-fated courtship of the Carolina Panthers six years ago – proves conclusively, it’s a recipe for disaster.

***

***

