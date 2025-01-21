Corporate Cronyism: Controversial EV Carveout Raises Red Flags

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina placed a huge bet on electric vehicles at the absolute worst possible time – dropping a staggering $1.3 billion in crony capitalist subsidies on a new division of über-woke Volkswagen at a time when the EV market was beginning to show signs of fundamental weakness.

The infamous Scout Motors deal – approved in 2023 – has all the makings of a command economic disaster. That’s why it wasn’t surprising to learn this woke corporate welfare recipient is already back before the S.C. General Assembly with its hat in hand seeking additional preferential treatment.

Last Thursday (January 16, 2025), a bill was introduced which would grant Scout a special marketplace carveout – one not available to other auto manufacturers – purportedly under the guise of encouraging “freedom,” “entrepreneurship” and enhancing “consumer rights.”

“The citizens of South Carolina value individual liberty and the right to make informed choices regarding the goods and services they consume,” the legislation noted, adding “excessive government regulation can stifle innovation, increase costs, and limit consumer options, thereby hindering economic growth and prosperity.”

That’s true… much in the same way rampant crony capitalism is actively hindering growth and prosperity in South Carolina (especially among small businesses).

It’s also true a “free market economy, characterized by competition and consumer choice, best serves the interests of South Carolina’s citizens,” as the bill noted.

But is a free market really “free” when a company which was already gifted a $1.3 billion taxpayer-funded head start on its competition receives special permission to rig the market even further? At the expense of tens of thousands of jobs?

The legislation in question – H. 3777 – would permit manufacturer-direct sale of motor vehicles in South Carolina. Well… some motor vehicles. And more specifically, one brand of them.

To qualify for this carveout, your company must “own and operate a manufacturing factory or assembly plant” in the Palmetto State, one which “manufactures or assembles vehicles propelled wholly or in part by an electric motor” and which has “had no franchised dealers in this state in the ten-year period before this item became effective.”

Yeah… that’s not the “free market,” people. Nor is it “consumer choice.” Nor is it “encouraging entrepreneurship.”

Scout Motors’ facility under construction in Blythewood, S.C. (Scout Motors)

That is yet another crony capitalist giveaway to Scout Motors – additional corporate welfare on the backs of existing businesses.

How do we know this? Because the only vehicle manufacturer qualifying for this bill’s carefully worded carveout is Scout Motors, which frankly raises a lot of additional questions about the massive $1.3 billion bet lawmakers placed on them with your money.

Seriously, Scout’s Blythewood, S.C. plant hasn’t even opened yet… and its lobbyists are already begging for more favors from lawmakers?

That doesn’t bode well at all…

Count on FITSNews to track the progress (or, hopefully, lack thereof) of this legislation as we continue our reporting on this unfolding command economic debacle.

