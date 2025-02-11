Guest Column: Proceed ‘Eyes Wide Open’ On V.C. Summer Reboot

“The captains that led V.C. Summer into the iceberg don’t need to be on the bridge for the second voyage…”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENNIFER BUCKLEY

South Carolina’s dormant nuclear energy ambitions could be stirring back to life.

Santee Cooper announced on January 22, 2025, that it is seeking proposals to acquire and complete, or propose alternatives for, the two partially constructed reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station. This action was spurred by S.51, a joint resolution put forth by Senator Tom Davis (R-Beaufort) and over 35 co-sponsors encouraging Santee Cooper to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) to explore the potential revival of V.C. Summer Units 2 and 3—two nuclear reactors that were abandoned back in 2017. After nearly a decade of collecting dust, and with $9 billion sunk into their incomplete construction, the reactors in Jenkinsville, SC could enjoy new life.

The collapse of the original V.C. Summer project in 2017 was triggered by the bankruptcy and mismanagement of the contractor, Westinghouse Electric Company. The ambitious project initially promised affordable, clean energy and economic growth but was ultimately derailed by cost overruns, delays, and failed oversight. The disaster left many South Carolinians with ballooning utility bills that customers are still grappling with, and several utility executives went to prison.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

After the first debacle, Westinghouse could be the biggest beneficiary of the project restart. Westinghouse is owned by uranium miner Cameco and Brookfield Asset Management, and Barons reports that Cameco stock was up 5.2% the day of Santee Cooper’s announcement, a reflection of investor optimism about the project’s potential.

Understandably, the Governor and the General Assembly are wary of a déjà vu situation: government incentivizes a state agency and an investor-owned utility to partner on a nuclear project with the costs and risk resting squarely on the shoulders of ratepayers. Remember the Base Load Review Act? Without clear safeguards and transparency, history could repeat itself, further eroding public trust in South Carolina’s energy sector.

At the heart of this initiative is Santee Cooper, the state-owned utility also known as the South Carolina Public Service Authority. Since its creation in 1934, Santee Cooper has operated under public ownership, meaning its projects are intended to serve the public interest, with “profits” reinvested into infrastructure or returned to ratepayers. This structure was historically intended to ensure that South Carolina’s energy decisions were made with accountability to the public in mind, and any revenue exceeding expenses were funneled back into the state’s energy infrastructure.

***

***

However, when it comes to the restart of V.C. Summer Units 2 and 3, Santee Cooper has stated that it does not intend to own or operate the completed reactors. Instead, the utility seeks to sell these assets to private entities.

The timing of the RFP announcement is fueled by opportunity and pressure felt by the state and utilities alike. At the core of this movement is the surging energy demand of companies bringing jobs to South Carolina, including AI-driven data centers. These centers, critical to the infrastructure of tech giants like Amazon.com and Microsoft, require reliable, high-capacity energy to operate efficiently. South Carolina, with its strategic location and history of nuclear energy generation, has the potential to attract significant investment from these companies and many others. Utilities see the revival of V.C. Summer as a key to meeting these demands while bolstering the state’s economic competitiveness.

However, the prospect of aligning public energy infrastructure with private sector needs is a complicated issue. Data centers—while offering substantial economic benefits—consume vast amounts of electricity and often place strain on local energy grids. Enter V.C. Summer.

Reviving V.C. Summer’s Units 2 and 3 could be a chance to reinvigorate South Carolina’s energy sector, attract large-scale corporate investments, and position the state as an energy leader. Yet, the lessons of nukegate loom large. The captains that led V.C. Summer 2 & 3 into the iceberg don’t need to be on the bridge for the second voyage. That voyage could begin soon as Santee Cooper will be accepting proposals until May 5, 2025.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jennifer Buckley, a Palmetto Promise Institute research fellow, is a student in the Luskin School of Public Affairs at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

