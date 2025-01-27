Nancy Mace Goes On The Offensive

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Having absorbed multiple body blows in recent weeks from anonymous attackers, South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace pivoted to offense this week – uncorking multiple broadsides at her top rival in the race for the Palmetto State governor’s mansion.

While the statewide primary election is still sixteen-and-a-half months away, Mace is wasting no time in assailing S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson – the other perceived frontrunner in what is shaping up as a brutally bloody intra-party battle.

Last week, Mace posted a cryptic message to her social media which had Palmetto politicos buzzing…

“If you refuse to prosecute sex trafficking by rich, influential men, you should definitely not run for dog catcher, let alone governor,” Mace wrote on X. “South Carolina FIRST.”

While the intended recipient of that missive wasn’t immediately clear to most of her followers, on Saturday (January 25, 2025) Mace fired off a round which referenced Wilson by name.

Addressing president Donald Trump‘s recent efforts to undo Joe Biden‘s catastrophic open borders policies, Mace blasted the fourth-term state prosecutor for purportedly being a Johnny-come-lately to this hot button issue.

“South Carolina’s attorney general didn’t seem all that interested in the Biden border crisis until he started thinking about running for governor,” she wrote.

Ouch…

When Wilson began posting receipts to his social media, Mace replied that “because of my one tweet yesterday,” the attorney general was “all of a sudden is trying to show he cares about illegal immigrants flooding our streets.”

“LOL, Alan, you’ve had fifteen years to protect South Carolinians and you chose not to,” Mace wrote on X. “Four tweets in fifteen years ain’t gonna cut it buddy.”

In between barbs, Mace posted a video of herself enjoying the view at the S.C. State House – just a stone’s throw from Wilson’s office.

Could get used to this. ?? pic.twitter.com/jxsSa2SAJt — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) January 24, 2025

“Just see that big, beautiful dome,” she said, smiling. “I could get used to that.”

Wilson’s political team declined to comment on Mace’s criticisms, stating his “record on border issues speaks for itself.”

Last year, Wilson led a coalition of states in support of Texas governor Greg Abbott as he sought to secure the border of the Lone Star State. He also aggressively advocated on behalf of the Laken Riley Act – a federal bill which provides for the detention of any illegal alien accused of a larceny, burglary, theft or shoplifting offense.

Mace also supported the Laken Riley Act – voting for it multiple times.

While Mace insists Wilson is leaning in on immigration because he’s running for governor, Wilson’s backers say his advocacy on the issue dates back over a decade – pointing to a 2014 lawsuit filed against the administration of Barack Obama for controversially extending amnesty to nearly five million illegal aliens.

Mace is expected to hone her attacks against Wilson even sharper still during an appearance this evening (January 27, 2025) at the Richland County GOP in Columbia, S.C. Our Dylan Nolan is planning to attend that gathering, so we’ll be sure to update our audience in the event of any fresh invective.

Mace and Wilson are the early frontrunners in the 2026 gubernatorial primary, but the race is expected to draw many contenders. Lieutenant governor Pamela Evette is expected to jump into the race – as is former two-term governor Mark Sanford. Two state senators – Josh Kimbrell and Sean Bennett – are also mulling bids, while speculation continues to swirl around Upstate businessman John Warren, who nearly knocked off incumbent Henry McMaster in 2018.

While a fluid field at this stage of the race is not surprising, the early initiation of hostilities has many Palmetto politicos scratching their heads.

“Can’t remember the last time it started this early,” a consultant unaffiliated with either of the two frontrunners noted. “But, I guess, here we go.”

Here we go, indeed…

