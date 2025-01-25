Donald Trump’s Second Term, Botched Boat Crash Probe – Week In Review 1/25/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Donald Trump is back with a vengeance, people… taking office last week and immediately embarking on a furious push to undo what he termed the many “betrayals” of the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

While Trump’s executive blitzkrieg was far-ranging, it quickly became clear illegal immigration was agenda item number one… as our Dylan Nolan adeptly summarized in this article.

Dylan and I discussed Trump’s triumphant return to power extensively on this week’s show, zeroing in on his border moves and the situation in Ukraine – as well as the new president’s decision to release classified assassination files and christen the former Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.”

At the state level, Dylan and I talked about the latest developments in the race for governor of South Carolina – which saw congresswoman Nancy Mace make some big waves in advancing her candidacy this week. We also discussed the rising influence of the S.C. Family Caucus in Palmetto politics – especially on the issue of abortion.

On the energy front, we talked about state senator Tom Davis‘ push to restart an abandoned nuclear power project – and how it could fit within a “dramatic reshaping” of this issue under Trump’s “America First’ energy policies.

Finally, Dylan detailed his reporting on the latest judicial scandal under the S.C. State House dome… where lawmakers continue to struggle with the notoriously corrupt process by which judges are chosen in South Carolina.

I also sat down with our Jenn Wood to go through her report on legislation aimed at standardizing investigations into boat crashes. Pushing this bill is the family of Jaden Phillips – who died four days after a crash near the Bates Bridge landing (located just south of the Congaree National Park on the border of Richland and Calhoun counties).

Jurisdictional confusion, emergency response issues and allegations of insufficient investigation by law enforcement have dominated discussion of this case – which remains the focus of a pending civil action.

Also, at the outset of this week’s program I provided brief updates related to our reporting on a public corruption investigation into officials in North Charleston, S.C. as well as the spectacular implosion of an insurance benefits company in Greenville, S.C.

