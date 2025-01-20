North Charleston Investigation: Twists And Turns

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An ongoing federal investigation into allegations of widespread corruption emanating from North Charleston, South Carolina was supposed to have borne visible fruit by now… but hasn’t.

As the days of January drag on, many in the Palmetto Lowcountry have been wondering… what, exactly, is happening with this inquiry? Weren’t indictments supposed to have been forthcoming weeks ago?

That was certainly the timetable we were provided, however sources familiar with the status of the multi-faceted probe now tell us it has taken several unexpected twists and turns in recent weeks – causing necessary (but productive) delays.

Chief among them? Reports that one of the top targets of the probe – embattled North Charleston councilman Jerome Heyward – has entered into some sort of cooperative agreement with federal prosecutors and is providing them with “ample information and evidence” related to their inquiries.

Heyward’s alleged cooperation reportedly included at least one nine-hour proffer session held with federal prosecutors earlier this month.

“He was talking for nine hours,” a source told us.

Specific details regarding Heyward’s role in the investigation were not immediately available, and a message to his attorney was not immediately returned. In the event we receive additional clarity, we will be sure to pass it along to our audience.

FITSNews has published several articles in recent months detailing various components of the federal probe, which has reportedly produced “multiple target letters” from prosecutors in the office of U.S. attorney Adair Ford Boroughs.

Target letters are notifications from federal authorities to individuals or entities informing them that they are the focus of an ongoing criminal inquiry.

As previously reported, least one component of the investigation involves allegations of corruption involving a taxpayer-subsidized campaign to reduce “gun violence” in the Palmetto State’s third-largest city. This campaign resulted in $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) being routed to a network of purported charitable organizations.

Appropriations funneled through this network of “unvetted and unmonitored nonprofits” failed to make a dent in curbing violent crime in North Charleston – but it did fatten the pockets of the city’s politically connected.

“Allegations of kickbacks tied to these grants are running rampant through the corridors of power in North Charleston,” we reported last February.

The following month, we reported on councilman Heyward’s alleged exposure to this gun grant scandal – and last September we reported that “multiple city officials” had been hit with “search warrants seeking their electronic devices.” Last October, we reported on another line of inquiry involving Sea Fox Boats – a Charleston-based company which got mixed up with several North Charleston leaders in a since-scuttled partnership.

Sea Fox had hoped to partner with the city – and with Charleston County Parks – on a massive project on the banks of the Ashley River. This 103-acre tract of land was supposed to include all manner of public facilities: Athletic fields, playgrounds, picnic areas, a bike path and a massive public pier. Sea Fox’s involvement – and the tens of millions it planned on contributing to the project – were viewed as essential to its success. The problem? Sea Fox wanted to install a 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on a corner of the property, accompanied by a boat launch and dry dock.

That facility was a no-go after environmental engineers raised concerns about fiberglass cutting there – and the costs associated with mediating its impact on the local ecosystem. As a result, the project was shut down in April 2023 – prompting company chief executive officer Freddy Renken to launch a no-holds barred effort to remove multiple local officials from office.

As FITSNews reported, “Renken – and several other individuals tied to Sea Fox – have been linked to the ongoing federal investigation due to actions undertaken in connection with the scuttled park.”

This week, we have been informed yet another component of the investigation involves monies purportedly paid out by the S.C. Insurance Reserve Fund (SCIRF) – a state entity which provides insurance coverage to numerous governmental entities in the Palmetto State.

Details related to that component of the investigation were not immediately available…

Last month, several North Charleston officials submitted their resignations – including the top assistant to embattled mayor Reggie Burgess. These resignations were submitted shortly before a fresh round of funding was issued to many of the same nonprofits linked to the original federal investigation.

While we await clarity on the status of the investigation – including details of Heyward’s purported cooperation – FITSNews has also learned the feds aren’t the only ones on the case. According to our sources, agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are also reportedly involved in the operation.

“SLED is waiting to pounce after the feds indict,” a source close to the inquiry told FITSNews. “SLED has targets that will come after the federal indictments.”

Neither state nor federal officials were immediately available to comment on the status of the probe, however sources close to it acknowledged it was “taking longer” than expected due to new information – and new targets. They also reminded our media outlet the inquiry has undergone several significant expansions as new layers of alleged corruption were unearthed.

While not discounting the possibility of state-level indictments at a later date, these sources downplayed the likelihood of imminent state charges in connection with the inquiry – strongly signaling the feds were taking the lead on the various anti-corruption charges.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews for the latest on the status of this ongoing investigation…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

