South Carolina Family Caucus Flexes

Conventional wisdom holds that the influence of evangelical Republicans is on the wane nationally – and also in early-voting South Carolina, which continues to see significant migration from other states.

Last spring, Gallup published its annual report on the religious preferences of American adults, finding 68% of them identified as Christians compared to 22% who did not identify with any religion. Just a quarter century ago, 87% identified as Christians compared to 6% percent who did not identify with any religion.

The trend lines are unmistakeable…

In addition to these declining overall numbers, religious intensity is also on the wane…

“Forty-five percent of Americans say religion is ‘very important’ in their life, with another 26% saying it is ‘fairly important’ and 28% saying it’s ‘not very important,'” Gallup’s pollsters noted. “When Gallup first asked this question in 1965, 70% said religion was very important. That fell to 52% in a 1978 survey, but the percentage ticked up to nearly 60% between 1990 and 2005. Over the past 20 years, a declining share of Americans have said religion is important, dropping below 50% for the first time in 2019.”

Politicians are paying attention to these trends, too. They’ve also stuck their fingers into the wind on the defining social conservative issue of the last half-century: Abortion.

Why else would president Donald Trump have decided to distance himself from the GOP’s traditional pro-life position during the 2024 election?

Obviously, because he knew he would gain more ground than he lost…

South Carolina legislative leaders appear to be pivoting away from social issues, too – most notably the protracted battle over abortion. The right to life was hotly contested at the S.C. State House from 2021-2023, and while social conservatives have been clamoring to get this issue back on the radar – thus far their efforts have come up short.

The S.C. Family Caucus is hoping to change all of that in 2025. This group – which includes dozens of evangelical conservative lawmakers – has been defying the prevailing political winds by expanding its influence over Palmetto politics.

And the abortion issue is very much on its radar…

The 54-member organization is planning a major push during the 2025-2026 legislative session behalf of H. 3457, the “Human Life Protection Act.” Current state law bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The proposed legislation – which has 32 sponsors in the S.C. House – would ban it completely, from the moment of conception. It would also repeal existing exemptions for rape, incest and fetal anomalies.

S.C. Family Caucus chairman John McCravy addresses reporters during the first day of session in Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (File)

While the S.C. Freedom Caucus has been dominating headlines in its battles with GOP leadership – or rather the GOP leadership’s battle with it – the Family Caucus boasts many Republican leaders amongst its ranks.

“The Family Caucus has seen record growth in size and broad reach – we include Republican Caucus members, Freedom Caucus members, Senators Republican Caucus members and one Democrat,” the group’s chairman, John R. McCravy III of Greenwood, S.C. told FITSNews. “We do not focus on the political wars but we stay focused on conservative policies with an emphasis on the social issues that strengthen the family. We have unprecedented momentum going forward. We started out with 17 and are now at 54 members with several more asking to join. We’ve had good favor with leadership and we function as the conscience of South Carolina legislature.”

McCravy’s group will welcome at least two additional members in the coming weeks, we’re told… with more likely to join as the legislative session heats up. Assuming its growth continues, the caucus could wind up exerting significant influence not only at the S.C. State House… but on the campaign trail during next spring’s partisan primary elections.

And in the 2028 ‘First in the South’ GOP presidential primary…

In my position as founding editor of FITSNews, I have generally editorialized from a fiscally conservative, socially libertarian perspective – a vantage point which frequently finds itself at odds with the stated views of the Family Caucus. For example, I have consistently supported the decriminalization of marijuana for medical and recreational use, the legalization of gambling and the decriminalization of prostitution, among other ostensibly left-of-center social views.

I am also satisfied with the current anti-abortion laws in the Palmetto State – a position which doubtless will not endear me either to the Family Caucus or the far left.

Furthermore, I would humbly suggest to each Family Caucus member that the best way to protect the family in South Carolina is to ensure its breadwinners can work and earn – while also pointing out how far many of its members have veered from the Biblical notion of stewardship when it comes to state appropriations.

Jesus didn’t dig on swine, y’all… and neither should a caucus which proclaims his values.

Having said that, I believe the presence of a robust Family Caucus within the S.C. General Assembly a good thing for the Palmetto policy arena – and for the state’s marketplace of ideas. The S.C. General Assembly is indeed desperate for a “conscience,” and if a group like the Family Caucus can contribute to keeping this notoriously left-leaning body from trending further in that direction… South Carolina will be the better for it.

Count on FITSNews to continue tracking the emerging forces vying for influence at the S.C. State House… and the impact they are having on our state’s political process.

