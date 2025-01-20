Donald Trump: ‘The Golden Age Of America Begins Now’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

U.S. president Donald Trump delivered a stirring affirmation of his ‘America First’ campaign promises upon taking the oath of office as leader of the free world for the second time on Monday afternoon (January 20, 2025), declaring it “Liberation Day” for a nation plagued by numerous betrayals of its core interests.

“The golden age of America begins right now,” Trump said in commencing his second inaugural address. “From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer. During every single day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first.”

“Our sovereignty will be reclaimed, our safety will be restored, the scales of justice will be rebalanced, the vicious, violent and unfair weaponization of the justice department and our government will end,” Trump continued. “From this moment on, America’s decline is over.”

The new chief executive’s first priority upon re-taking office? Stemming the tide of illegal immigration.

“(Our government) fails to protect our magnificent, law-abiding American citizens but provides sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals – many from prisons and mental institutions that have illegally entered our country from all over the world,” Trump said. “We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders but refuses to defend American borders, or more importantly its own people.”

***

As part of a series of “historic executive orders,” Trump vowed to undertake “the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense.” In keeping with his mandate on illegal immigration, he promised to “declare a national emergency on the southern border.”

“All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came,” Trump said.

Trump further promised to end the practice of “catch and release,” and pledged to “send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion our country.” He furthermore said he would “be designating (drug) cartels as foreign terrorist organizations” and invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to use “the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil.”

That’s bold action… in response to an existential threat to the security of the American Republic.

Next, Trump turned his attention to inflation – which soared by a staggering 21.5% under his predecessor.

“I will direct all members of my cabinet to marshal the vast powers at their disposal to defeat what was record inflation and rapidly bring down costs and prices,” Trump said. “The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will drill, baby, drill!”

Trump promised energy independence would “bring prices down, fill our strategic reserves up again right to the top, and export American energy all over the world.”

“We will be a rich nation again, and it is that liquid gold under our feet that will help to do it,” Trump said.

***

U.S. president Donald Trump takes the oath of office in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building on January 20, 2025. (Getty)

***

Trump also pledged to end the Green New Deal, revoke Joe Biden‘s electric vehicle mandate and “begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families.”

“Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens,” Trump said. “For this purpose, we are establishing the External Revenue Service to collect all tariffs, duties, and revenues. It will be massive amounts of money pouring into our Treasury, coming from foreign sources.”

Trump also took direct aim at the woke agenda celebrated by the Biden administration.

“I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life,” he said. “We will forge a society that is colorblind and merit-based. As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female.”

On free speech, Trump took aim at the censorship practiced by his predecessor.

“After years and years of illegal and unconstitutional federal efforts to restrict free expression, I also will sign an executive order to immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America,” Trump said. “Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents — something I know something about. We will not allow that to happen. It will not happen again.”



“Under my leadership, we will restore fair, equal, and impartial justice under the constitutional rule of law,” Trump added.

Trump didn’t wait to get started, either. At a rally held at the Capitol One Arena hours after the inauguration, the new president signed multiple executive orders… which you can track here.

***

