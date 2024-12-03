Embattled South Carolina Representative RJ May III Returns To State House

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina state representative R.J. May III appeared in public for the first time since agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) special investigations unit (HSI) served a search warrant connected to a child pornography investigation on his Lexington, South Carolina home four months ago.

May, who has largely foregone communication with the media since the search, appeared at the S.C. State House in downtown Columbia on Tuesday (December 3, 2024) during the S.C. House of Representatives’ organizational session. Along with his colleagues, May was sworn into office for another two-year term after winning re-election in an uncontested race this November.

May was controversial prior to the execution of the search warrant, serving as vice chairman of the S.C. Freedom Caucus and running primary election campaigns against incumbent members of the Republican party in his role as president of Ivory Tusk Consulting, a Lexington, S.C.-based political consulting firm.

***

? Staring down the business end of a federal investigation related to child porn (a.k.a. child sex abuse materials), state representative @RJMayIII is at the South Carolina State House today… first time he has been seen publicly in months. https://t.co/dLwjvE2muT — FITSNews (@fitsnews) December 3, 2024

***

May has yet to be criminally charged in connection with the child porn investigation, but five weeks ago the office of U.S. attorney Adair Ford Boroughs submitted a request to retain evidence in his case. That request (.pdf) indicated prosecutors intended to file criminal indictments against him “within three months.”

May’s presence at the State House surprised a number of lawmakers. His attendance initially went undetected by many representatives due to his absence from his assigned desk. His verbal response to a roll call from the back of the House chamber ignited a flurry of conversation on the House floor. May continued to spend most of the morning in the back of the chamber away from his seat – and did not appear to engage in any lengthy conversations with other lawmakers.

FITSNews spoke with some of the lawmakers seen exchanging remarks with May – all of whom indicated there was no discussion of the pending investigation. Meanwhile, members of the Freedom Caucus told FITSNews May didn’t speak with them.

Despite a seeming lack of communication with May, several members of his caucus have continued to support his membership in the group. Caucus chairman Jordan Pace was asked about the group’s relationship with May during a press conference at the State House last month…

***

(FITSTube)

***

“I have not talked with him in some time,” Pace told reporters, adding that other members of the caucus hadn’t spoken with May, either.

When asked if May was still a member of the Caucus, Pace replied he “is a member of the House” – adding that he was “curious” why reporters were asking about May, implying the lawmaker would remain a member unless he was removed from membership in the S.C. House of Representatives by the speaker.

Pace was asked if he expected May to appear at the S.C. State House for the organizational session today. He coyly replied “we’ll see, you probably know as much as I do.”

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

