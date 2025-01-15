Joe Biden’s Final Numbers: Inflation Rising, Deficits Soaring

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

There are no shortage of mile markers on the road to dystopia… and there’s no shortage of blame to pass around for the terminal velocity at which we are blowing past them. The fiscal ruination of the American Republic – and the ensuing obliteration of the American middle class – has occurred at breakneck speed over the last quarter century.

And it’s only accelerating from here on out…

Both parties are to blame… and frankly, so is former/future president Donald Trump.

Unlike a lot of media outlets who exclusively blame one party (or president) for the mess, FITSNews has from its inception condemned the profligate “bipartisanshit” of both Democrats and Republicans. We’ve also consistently pointed out Trump’s contributions to our nation’s unsustainable debt and untenable inflation – and pulled no punches in criticizing his broader failure to rein in the excesses of the Washington swamp during his first term in office.

But January 20, 2025 is a critical mile marker as Joe Biden leaves the Oval Office and gives way to Trump… who has been given a rare second act in American politics. I’ve written previously on the economic perniciousness Trump is inheriting, with concerns over inflation and deficit spending dominating that discussion.

As Biden exits stage (far) left, it’s worth looking at some of the key final data points of his administration.

On Wednesday (January 15, 2025), the much-maligned U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the last monthly consumer price index (CPI) of the Biden administration – registering an uptick of 0.4% month-over-month and 2.9% year-over-year. While well below peak “Bidenflation,” that’s the highest monthly increase since March and the highest year-over-year uptick since July.

Prices have now climbed for six consecutive months after retreating from historic highs reached in the spring of 2022. Driving the uptick? The rising cost of food and energy.

All told, consumer prices under Biden soared by an astronomical 21.25% – which is the primary reason why neither he nor Kamala Harris are taking the oath of office next Monday. With average weekly earnings growth lagging that number, real wages declined by 1.6% under Biden compared to the 6.8% uptick they experienced under Trump.

There was another depressing data point released this week. On Tuesday (January 14, 2025), the U.S. Treasury published its latest monthly statement. According to the document (.pdf), the federal government is already $711 billion in the hole for the fiscal year which began on October 1, 2025 – putting it a whopping $201 billion ahead of the previous year’s pace.

This gusher of red ink – driven by an entitlement crisis and the soaring cost of borrowing – isn’t letting up anytime soon. If anything, it’s about to explode like a slit jugular. Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid will cost a combined $5.1 trillion annually by 2034, according to a report (.pdf) from the White House budget office. Meanwhile, interest payments on the national debt are expected to eclipse $1 trillion annually for the first time ever this year… and will soar even higher in the years to come.

In other words, the reckoning is upon us…

“For years, the national debt has been a massive – yet distant – problem. It was something for future generations to worry about, and so sadly – during the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s – generations of politicians of both parties simply refused to worry about it,” I wrote last fall. “Republican and Democrat alike, they continued to spend with reckless abandon – and are continuing to do so in this decade.”

As noted, FITSNews has been sounding the alarm on this crisis for more than a decade.

“Within a decade, America will be staring down between $800 billion and $1 trillion in annual interest payments on its debt,” I noted in a column addressing this issue published back in June… of 2013.

Count on this media outlet to continue its commitment to fiscal sanity in the decade to come… although for those of you unfamiliar with the interstellar boundary known as the “event horizon,” check your rearview mirror.

