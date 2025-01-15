Donald Trump Hails Middle East Ceasefire

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump announced a historic ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas – a militant Palestinian group based in the disputed Gaza Strip region of the Middle East. According to Trump, the ceasefire between these two mortal enemies was a direct result of his election – and his subsequent threats to unleash violence against Hamas if it did not come to the negotiating table with an offer to release more than 100 hostages.

“We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday afternoon (January 15, 2025). “They will be released shortly. Thank you!”

Almost immediately, the announcement drew comparisons to the historic release of American hostages from Iran on the eve of Ronald Reagan’s inauguration in 1981.

Moments later, Trump added a more detailed statement addressing the agreement – which temporarily pauses the hostilities which began on October 7, 2023 via Hamas’ terrorist incursion into Israeli territory.

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our historic victory in November, as it signaled to the entire world that my administration would seek peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our allies,” Trump added. “I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

Trump said his national security team – including Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff – would “continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven.”

Witkoff was a key player in the deal, reportedly pushing intransigent Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to come to the negotiating table. Israeli media has actually speculated that Witkoff “forced” Netanyahu to agree to its terms.

“We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the historic Abraham Accords,” Trump added, referring to a series of peace agreements his administration negotiated in 2020.

I don't care what you think of Trump. I don't care what Trump's motives are or what else he promised Israel, which I'm sure is non-trivial.



Anyone who causes an end to Israel's civilian- destruction in Gaza has done a good thing, and there's no denying his key role: https://t.co/saOMNruu78 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 15, 2025

“This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the world!” Trump concluded. “We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more victories for the United States!”

As Trump was making his statement, U.S. president Joe Biden also took credit for the “dogged and painstaking American diplomacy” which he said was responsible for the deal.

“My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done,” Biden wrote on X.

During the October attack, Hamas “soldiers” murdered more than 800 Israeli civilians, killed more than 660 Israeli soldiers and left more than 10,000 Israelis wounded. Another 250 Israelis were taken captive.

The atrocities perpetrated by the Hamas attackers were unspeakably barbaric.

“They fired thousands of rockets into Israel’s civilian areas,” our Prioleau Alexander noted in recapping the historical context of this conflict. “They mowed down 250 young people at a music festival. They machine-gunned civilians in the streets. They kidnapped an estimated 150 people, most elderly civilians, women, and children. One kidnapped woman was filmed being paraded in the back of a pick-up, half-naked, with blood streaming down between her legs.”

Our Dylan Nolan also published a detailed account of the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas during the attack.

In response to the incursion, Israel pounded Gaza into near-oblivion – launching attacks which have left at least 55,000 dead, many more wounded or missing and millions displaced. Israel also launched several targeted assassinations against Hamas’ leadership.

On December 2, 2024, Trump took to social media to address the crisis.

“Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire world, in the Middle East – but it’s all talk, and no action!” he wrote.

Trump followed that remark with the following ultimatum…

If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!

Trump reiterated earlier this month “all hell will break out” if the hostages were not released prior to his inauguration next Monday.

“It will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone,” Trump said on January 7, 2025.

The ceasefire agreement brokered this week had been held up due to Israel’s desire to continue its retaliatory strikes – even if Hamas released the hostages. This is the point Trump’s envoy reportedly hammered home during his recent meetings with Netanyahu.

Israeli hardliners are already balking at the plan – most notably national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has threatened to resign if Netanyahu agrees to its conditions.

“I call on the prime minister to come to his senses and take steps that will lead to the defeat of Hamas and the release of our hostages without abandoning Israel’s security,” Ben-Gvir wrote on X, adding Israel should “completely stop the transfer of humanitarian aid and fuel, electricity, and water to Gaza” and continue to “crush Hamas militarily until its complete defeat.”

Ben-Gvir lamented that the deal would “release of hundreds of murderous terrorists” from Israeli prisons and return “thousands of terrorists” to the northern Gaza Strip. Citing mandated withdrawals of Israeli troops, he argued the agreement would “effectively erase what has been achieved so far with so much blood by our fighters in the Gaza Strip.”

