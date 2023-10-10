Prioleau Alexander: Israel’s Righteous Rage

“Hamas’ latest attacks border on unbelievable, but nothing is entirely unbelievable when it comes at the hands of sub-human savages.”

This is a reality of life in Israel: If Arabs put down their guns, there would be peace in in the region. If the Israelis put down their guns, they would be wiped off the map.

Palestinians live, work and worship in Israeli territories, but Palestinian territories are too dangerous for Jews to even visit. Those Palestinians are a charming bunch — so much so, they elected the self-admitted terrorist group Hamas to govern their “nation.”

Bill Clinton himself spoke of the savage nature of Palestine’s Hamas, when he said, “Hamas is really smart. When they decide to rocket Israel, they insinuate themselves in the hospitals, in the schools, in the highly populous areas. They said they try to put Israel in a position of either not defending themselves, or killing innocents. They’re good at it. They’re smart. They’ve been doing this a long time.”

He then spoke to Hamas’ refusal of peace, by stating, “I killed myself to give the Palestinians a state. I had a deal they turned down that would have given them all of Gaza, 97 percent of the West Bank, compensating land in Israel, you name it.”

If a Democrat says he “killed himself” putting together a deal the Palestinians should have accepted, you can pretty much tell the people of Palestine don’t want peace. They want never-ending war until Israel is destroyed.

Do the people of Israel really want peace?

***

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Let’s see: They’ve been attacked by Arab coalitions three times, and kicked their asses every time. In 1967, they kicked so much ass they pushed over the borders of the West Bank and Gaza, and took them over as spoils of war. Odds are that after THREE unprovoked wars, they felt those areas could serve as buffers should the Arabs be stupid enough to try again.

After decades of international boo-hoo-hooing, and in an effort to extend an olive branch, they turned the Gaza Strip back over to the “Palestinians.” Not only did they leave the land, they failed to punish the Palestinians, and did not destroy their world-renowned greenhouses before leaving.

In fact, they left them standing and in perfect shape for the “Palestinians” to use … perhaps to better the lives of their people, a people vocally and violently committed to Israel’s destruction. For those who are unaware, Israel is entirely self-sufficient (except for oil), and growing crops in these massive and brilliantly designed greenhouses is one of the reasons why.

What was the Palestinians response? They tore them down, of course. Laughably, some anti-Semites claim this is a myth, but given that it has been confirmed by Aljazeera, NBC, and dozens of other left-leaning news outlets, one can rest assured it’s true.

They also took advantage of the “buffer land” Israel gave them by using it to launch their attack.

(Click to view)

Map of southern Israel and the Gaza Strip. (Getty)

The hatred for Jews outside the Middle East is ponderous to me. What have they ever done but add value to the world? Jews represent 0.02 percent of the world’s population but account for 22 percent of the Nobel Prize awards in the last 120 years.

Are Jews hated because they are — per capita — so much more successful than the rest of us? I can think of no other reason. How do Jews negatively impact your day-to-day life? They run most of the entertainment industry? They tend to be highly placed in the banking world? That’s true — but there are lots of areas where one race excels —i f Jews are good businessmen, promoters, and bankers, then suck it up, Buttercup. You should’ve studied harder.

Why do so many people vehemently support Palestine? Ah — maybe it’s due to their stance on women’s rights? Last time I checked, Israeli women are viewed so equally, they are required to serve in the armed forces. In Palestine? Let’s just remember their religious book outlines in writing how thick a cane can be for when a man beats his wife.

Hamas’ latest attacks border on unbelievable, but nothing is entirely unbelievable when it comes at the hands of sub-human savages.

They fired thousands of rockets into Israel’s civilian areas. They mowed down 250 young people at a music festival. They machine-gunned civilians in the streets. They kidnapped an estimated 150 people, most elderly civilians, women, and children. One kidnapped woman was filmed being paraded in the back of a pick-up, half-naked, with blood streaming down between her legs.

At last count, there were more than 1,000 Israeli citizens killed, and more than 2,500 wounded. Those numbers will only rise, too.

The United States killed a million people in response to 3,000 dead (out of a population of 350,000,000) on 9/11 … so, by our math, how many Arabs should Israel get the greenlight to kill? To even the score, America-style?

(Click to view)

Israeli tanks move on Gaza. (Getty)

There’s an element to all this Hamas doesn’t understand: Israelis don’t think of themselves fighting Hamas — they are fighting the entire Muslim world. And they are not fighting for conquest, they are fighting for their very survival.

Survival is quite the motivator, especially for a nation like Israel, where every man and woman is a trained warrior.

In addition, Hamas fighters have been taught their entire lives that Jews are “pigs,” and inferior to them … and will thus underestimate the Jews’ skills in the art of making people dead; on the other hand, Jews have been taught that Hamas is a terrorist organization to be feared, and they’ve been trained to fight them. Hamas fighters have the skills of a Chicago street gang; Israelis, men and women alike, are trained as infantrymen, and as a result will slaughter the terrorists when rockets stop firing and things get mano-y-mano.

It will be interesting to see how badly Israel will make Hamas pay for these terrorist acts. Expect Hamas to begin executing hostages. Expect the global media to express outrage initially, then quickly ignore that part of the war, as they slip into “Free the Palestinian State” mode … an odd mode, given that Palestine is not a state, has never been a state, and isn’t even recognized by the UN as a state.

We should also expect Israel to ignore international criticism, as well as the pleas from our Idiot-in-Chief. For years they’ve been warning the world this was coming … and now it has indeed arrived at their doorstep.

I believe their fury may reach Biblical proportions.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of four books: ‘You Want Fries With That?,’ ‘Dispatches Along the Way,’ ‘Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?‘ and ‘They Don’t Call It The Submission Process For Nothing.’ Oh, and if you want to see his preferred bio pic? Click here …

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

