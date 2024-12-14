Alex Murdaugh Appeal, Kaden Moses’ Death, Nancy Mace Drama – Week In Review 12/14/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Attorneys for convicted killer Alex Murdaugh filed his long-awaited appeal with the South Carolina supreme court this week, raising familiar jury tampering allegations – but also making their case for why beloved circuit court judge Clifton Newman erred in admitting certain evidence and testimony during his internationally watched trial last year.

One alleged error involved testimony which – according to Murdaugh’s lawyers – helped the state rule out the possibility of another person being at the scene of the savage June 7, 2021 murders of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

FITSNews research director Jenn Wood and I broke down the expansive filing, which she covered in depth on the website this week (see here and here). Special projects director Dylan Nolan and I also dug into the current state and federal cases against alleged Murdaugh financial crimes co-conspirator Russell Laffitte – and how they could potentially impact the murder convictions.

In other news, Jenn and I discussed the tragic story of Kaden Moses, a 14-year-old from Laurens County, S.C. whose December 30, 2023 death has attracted scrutiny after police and prosecutors controversially closed their investigation into it earlier this year – without pressing any charges. Why is what appears to be an open-and-shut homicide not resulting in any accountability?

Jenn and I try to answer that question…

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

On the political front, it was another jam-packed week of headlines…

Dominating the news cycle for the second week in a row was South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace, whose advocacy on behalf of women’s rights appears to have precipitated an attack on her person at the U.S Capitol complex. Mace is recovering from rotator cuff and forearm injuries sustained in the incident – which was allegedly perpetrated by a male trans activist.

Mace’s attack came as she was also on the receiving end of a major broadside from the international press…

What’s next for the headline-grabbing Palmetto State congresswoman? Dylan and I discussed that… prior to addressing some significant developments in the saga involving the S.C. Freedom Caucus and the (belated) resignation of a former Young Republican chairman accused of showing a party leader an unsolicited ‘dick pic.’

Thanks once again to everyone who tuned in this week and please remember, your support drives everything we do at FITSNews. If you value independent, unapologetic coverage like this, please consider helping us out. As we continue seeking truth and holding those in power accountable for their actions, help us by subscribing today!

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

