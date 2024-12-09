S.C. ‘Republican’ Supermajority Taps Uber-Liberal For Key Committee Post

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Days after overwhelmingly electing a rabid #NeverTrumper as their reading clerk, self-labeling “Republicans” in the South Carolina House of Representatives made yet another head-scratching move sure to enrage their conservative base.

According to committee assignments released this week, liberal Democrat Beth Bernstein of Columbia, S.C. has been tapped by the GOP majority to serve as chairwoman of the chamber’s family laws subcommittee – part of the purportedly Republican-controlled judiciary committee.

The appointment of Bernstein – a champion of the woke agenda – was viewed by many conservative lawmakers as a slap in the face, especially in light of the recent demotion of socially conservative lawmaker John R. McCravy III of Greenwood, S.C. It is also a rebuke of the conservative S.C. Freedom Caucus, which has long held that Republican leaders should not award subcommittee chairmanships to Democrats.

McCravy resigned from the judiciary committee last week in protest of what he referred to as “bills recently emanating from this committee, propounded by special interests and their lobbyists, designed to erode the family.”

While McCravy’s opposition to a gambling bill was cited by his supporters, lawmakers familiar with his resignation told FITSNews he was mad at committee chairman Weston Newton of Bluffton, S.C. for stripping him of his subcommittee chairmanship.

Despite resigning from the committee, McCravy – who leads the S.C. Family Caucus – was nonetheless put back on the panel this week by S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith, albeit not in a leadership position.

Following the latest election cycle, Republicans occupied 88 of the House’s 124 seats – the second straight session in which they have enjoyed a numerical supermajority (i.e. occupying more than two-thirds of all seats in the chamber). Also worth recalling? GOP primary voters decisively endorsed conservative lawmakers – and decisively rejected GOP establishment challengers – during the contentious 2024 primary election cycle.

It’s almost as if they wanted the party to become more conservative instead of drifting further to the left…

Clearly, GOP leaders have other ideas regarding the ideological direction of state government.

Bernstein, an attorney, is no centrist Democrat. She has made no secret about her support for all manner of left-of-center causes and ideologies. Unlike the vast majority of GOP politicians at the S.C. State House, though, she is consistent in her beliefs – and doesn’t pretend to be something she’s not. That’s commendable… although it by no means qualifies her to head up a family law subcommittee in a GOP supermajority-controlled legislative body.

If anything, Bernstein’s woke views would disqualify her from such a leadership post in a Republican chamber.

Conservatives’ beef is not with Bernstein, though, it’s with the so-called “Republicans” who keep elevating Democrats to key positions in state government – and advancing their liberal policies – with predictable results.

