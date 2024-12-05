Conservative Lawmaker Resigns From S.C. Judiciary Committee

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The third-ranking Republican on the influential South Carolina House of Representatives’ judiciary committee has resigned his leadership position on the panel in protest of its alleged “anti-family” agenda.

State representative John R. McCravy III of Greenwood, S.C. submitted a letter to the chairman of the committee – Weston Newton of Bluffton, S.C. – on Thursday (December 5, 2024) resigning his vice chairmanship effective immediately. According to McCravy, his decision was motivated by concern over the direction of the panel and the “special interests” and “lobbyists” allegedly pulling its strings.

McCravy, who has served in the legislature since 2017, was assigned to the committee by former House speaker Jay Lucas shortly after his election. His letter of resignation praised Lucas as well as the former chairman of the panel, Greg Delleney, for their efforts – but had less than flattering words about its current leadership.

“I am very proud of the important work this committee has accomplished over these years in advancing justice for victims of crime, safeguarding our children and advancing the cause of the unborn,” McCravy wrote to Newton. “I am less than enthusiastic about other bills recently emanating from this committee, propounded by special interests and their lobbyists, designed to erode the family.”

According to our sources, McCravy is particularly concerned about legislation which would open the door to betting on sporting events. Others have suggested Newton declined to award a coveted subcommittee chairmanship to McCravy, which may have also contributed to his decision.

The House judiciary committee is one of the two most influential panels in the chamber – the other being the ways and means committee, which gets first crack at the state budget each year.

“While I am stepping away from my role on this committee, I remain committed to advancing conservative principles and goals through other avenues,” McCravy added.

Despite opposition from McCravy and other social conservatives, FITSNews has steadfastly championed the legalization of sports betting (and the breakup of its government gambling monopoly) for years.

“The Palmetto State would benefit in the long-term from moving quickly on this opportunity,” I wrote back in 2018.

Anyway, to view McCravy’s letter for yourself click on the link below…

THE LETTER…

