Lowcountry Watch: New Charleston Law Chief Raises Eyebrows

The much-maligned Charleston School of Law (CSOL) has made a curious choice in leaders as it transitions to nonprofit status following two modestly successful decades as a private institution. Last Monday (December 2, 2024), the school announced it would be led on an interim basis by Mount Pleasant, South Carolina attorney Hal Cobb.

Cobb, a 2012 graduate of the school, is the founder and senior partner at Cobb Hammett Andrews. Previously, he was the founding president and chief executive officer of the now-defunct Atlantic Bank – which collapsed in 2011 amid “glaring red flags” over its lending practices, according to one civil complaint.

Regulators slammed the bank for its “unsafe” and “unsound banking practices” – which included “operating the bank with inadequate levels of capital protection; inadequate earnings to augment capital and reserves; an excessive level of adversely classified loans and assets; and an inadequate contingency funding plan.”

More recently, Cobb has come under fire for alleged issues related to the management of holdings belonging to Timothy Kane – a wealthy Lowcountry property owner whose assets included Charleston National Golf Course. Kane passed away in July of this year, and several transactions reportedly undertaken in the days and weeks surrounding his demise have reportedly drawn scrutiny.

No lawsuits have been filed that we know of as it relates to Kane’s business holdings, but sources familiar with the case say attorney Ronnie Richter – who specializes in legal malpractice lawsuits – is involved in the matter.

In the meantime, Cobb is touting his “esteemed new role” with CSOL.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve the Law School in this interim capacity,” Cobb said in a statement released by the institution. “The Charleston School of Law has come a long way since my days as a student, and I am proud to be part of shaping its future and building on its legacy.”

CSOL applied last October with the American Bar Association (ABA) for its “acquiescence in the conversion from for-profit.” ABA acquiescence was granted in March of this year, at which point the school applied for a new license with the S.C. Commission on Higher Education (CHE).

In July, 65.1% of CSOL students passed the state bar exam – the third year in a row the school had seen more than sixty percent of its students pass the exam. In 2017, 2018 and 2021, fewer than 50 percent of CSOL students passed the July exam.

