CEO Slaying: ‘Person Of Interest’ In Custody

A person fitting the description of the suspect who brutally murdered health insurance executive Brian Thompson in downtown New York City last week was taken into custody at a McDonalds restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday morning (December 9, 2024).

News of the apprehension was first reported by Fox News.

Altoona is a city of just under 50,000 people located approximately 230 miles west of New York City, which is where Thompson was gunned down last Wednesday morning (December 4, 2024).

According to the network, a patron at the restaurant noticed the suspect from wanted posters and promptly alerted authorities. The report added that the suspect was “sitting and working on a laptop” when he was spotted.

“When police arrived, they spotted the person and found a weapon – believed to be the one used in the murder – in his pocket, along with a fake ID,” Fox reported.

According to a law enforcement source quoted by the network, physical attributes of the detainee match those revealed in photographs of the “person of interest” released by the New York Police Department (NYPD), the agency leading the investigation into Thompson’s murder.

“The eyebrows match,” the source told Fox.

As previously reported, a yet-to-be-identified suspect shot Thompson from behind at approximately 6:44 a.m. EST on Wednesday morning as the executive prepared to attend an investors’ meeting in midtown Manhattan. Witnesses said the suspect was reportedly observed “milling around” the hotel in the moments leading up to the attack – “lying in wait,” per police. When Thompson appeared on the sidewalk, the suspect emerged from behind a vehicle parked on the sidewalk and opened fire – striking him in the back and in his leg.

Thompson was rushed to nearby Mt. Sinai West hospital (a.k.a. Roosevelt Hospital), where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m. EST.

the @nypd is investigating the fatal shooting of the CEO of @UHC . The CEO was shot and killed in midtown Manhattan in an targeted attack as he was about to attend the company’s annual investor… pic.twitter.com/Mk0tmmo2n9 — Brokemoneymfer (@Br0kemoneymfer) December 5, 2024

Thomson was the chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare, one of the largest health insurance providers in the world. His widow, Paulette Thompson, told NBC News last week that her husband had been receiving threats prior to the shooting.

“Yes, there had been some threats basically I don’t know, a lack of coverage?” she told NBC News. “I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”

While police have yet to publicly release a motive for the shooting, shell casings recovered from the scene were reportedly marked with the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose.” Many have pointed to the similarities of these words to ‘Delay, Deny, Defend’ – the title of a 2010 book written by author and Rutgers professor Jay M. Feinman which addressed the “denial of valid insurance claims” as part of a corporate scheme to “maximize profits.”

UnitedHealthcare has been accused of engaging in precisely such tactics, allegedly denying claims at an elevated rate compared to its industry peers.

The alley in midtown Manhattan where the shooter of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fled following his murder on December 4, 2024. (Provided)

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene on foot via a nearby alley (above). Shortly thereafter, he reportedly hopped onto one of the city’s electric bikes and was seen at 6:48 a.m. EST riding the bike into Central Park approximately 1,500 feet from where the shooting took place.

Police believe he exited the park – without his backpack – at West 77th Street, which is approximately a mile away from where he entered the park. At approximately 7:00 a.m. EST, he was spotted on a surveillance camera traveling via bike on West 85th Street nearly two miles from where the shooting took place.

The suspect ditched the bike and walked a few more blocks before hailing a cab to the George Washington Bridge Bus Station, where he was last observed on a surveillance camera.

NYPD detectives had offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Late Friday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced its own $50,000 reward.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

