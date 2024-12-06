‘Deny, Defend, Depose…’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The nation was shocked this week by the brutal murder of health insurance executive Brian Thompson in downtown New York City on Wednesday morning (December 4, 2024)… but the layers exposed by the assassination are proving even more disturbing.

Thompson, 50, the chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare, was gunned down at approximately 6:45 a.m. EST outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan in what police are referring to as “a premeditated, targeted attack.” His killer, who has yet to be identified or apprehended, is currently the focus of a massive manhunt.

Officials with the New York Police Department (NYPD) – the lead agency investigating the murder – believe the “person of interest” in the case arrived in Manhattan on Sunday, November 24, 2024, alighting from a Greyhound bus at a port authority terminal at approximately 9:00 p.m. EST. The bus originated 900 miles to the south in Atlanta, Georgia – although police have not definitively stated whether the suspected gunman traveled the entirety of the route or boarded the bus along the way.

Shortly after arriving in the Big Apple, he checked into a hostel located at 891 Amsterdam Avenue on the city’s Upper West Side near Central Park. Five days later, he left the hostel but returned the following day (November 30, 2024) via an Uber. A fake New Jersey driver’s license was used to book both stays at the hostel, police said.

Witnesses said the suspect was reportedly observed “milling around” the hotel prior to the attack – “lying in wait,” per police. When Thompson appeared on the sidewalk on his way to a scheduled corporate investor’s meeting, the shooter stepped from behind a vehicle and opened fire…

***

$DDD is the ticker for Justice!

CEyqpXcqxSYxJEZY91HurPKErPZsKK9ggJQrNmWLpump



the @nypd is investigating the fatal shooting of the CEO of @UHC . The CEO was shot and killed in midtown Manhattan in an targeted attack as he was about to attend the company’s annual investor… pic.twitter.com/Mk0tmmo2n9 — Brokemoneymfer (@Br0kemoneymfer) December 5, 2024

***

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene on foot via a nearby alley. Shortly thereafter, he reportedly hopped onto one of the city’s electric bikes and was seen at 6:48 a.m. EST riding the bike into Central Park approximately 1,500 feet from where the shooting took place.

Police believe he exited the park – without his backpack – at West 77th Street, which is approximately a mile away from where he entered the park. At approximately 7:00 a.m. EST, he was last spotted on a surveillance camera traveling via bike on West 85th Street nearly two miles from where the shooting took place.

Police have released the following photos of the “person of interest” in the murder, which were taken during his stay at the hostel…

***

?UPDATE: Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4. This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack.



The full investigative efforts of… pic.twitter.com/K3kzC4IbtS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 5, 2024

***

While police have yet to publicly release a motive for the shooting, shell casings recovered from the scene were reportedly marked with the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose.”

Many have pointed to the similarities of these words to ‘Delay, Deny, Defend‘ – the title of a 2010 book written by author and Rutgers professor Jay M. Feinman which addressed the “denial of valid insurance claims” as part of a corporate scheme to “maximize profits.”

UnitedHealthcare has been accused of engaging in precisely such tactics, allegedly denying claims at an elevated rate compared to its industry peers.

“UnitedHealth Group’s profiteering by denying care is a disgrace, leaving people across Minnesota and all of the United States without the care they desperately need,” the left-leaning People’s Action Institute wrote in an April 2024 letter (.pdf) to the company. “Delays and denials of care result in suffering for tens of millions of people annually in the form of medical debt, bankruptcy, ongoing sickness or injury, increased stress and lost wages, worsened health outcomes and even premature death.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

UnitedHealthcare has denied these allegations, claiming it settles 90 percent of its medical care claims within three months and “substantially all” of its claims within one year.

Also worth noting? At the time of the shooting, Thompson was one of several company executives facing a federal investigation into alleged anti-trust violations involving the company’s various acquisitions. That investigation dates back to 2022, and was reopened in February of this year. A class action suit against Thompson and two other executives who sold stock prior to the probe being announced was filed in Minnesota in May of 2024 – raising the specter of potential insider trading.

“UnitedHealth was aware of the DOJ investigation since at least October 2023,” the class action (.pdf) stated. “Instead of disclosing this material investigation to investors or the public, UnitedHealth insiders sold more than $120 million of their personally held UnitedHealth shares. In the four months between learning about the DOJ investigation and the investigation becoming public, UnitedHealth’s Chairman Stephen Hemsley sold over $102 million of his personally held UnitedHealth shares and Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, sold over $15 million of his personally held UnitedHealth shares.”

Count on FITSNews to continue tracking developments in this story… including efforts to identify and apprehend the alleged perpetrator, understand the motive for the crime and the corporate context in which it occurred.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

