FITSNews Is ‘The Essence of Click Bait’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Dear Editor,

You wrote a story several years ago that dangled salacious accusations about some pastors at Shandon Baptist Church. In that article, you climbed upon your pedestal and virtue signaled about not writing articles for clicks. Interestingly enough, there was never any follow-up written, that I could find.

Why am I not surprised that there is no retraction either? You are the essence of click bait and you are the problem with so-called “journalist(s).”

When I was younger, you could buy The National Enquirer and read one ridiculous story after another. At least back then, you knew it was a lie. Now the majority of “news” outlets, including Fits, are all National Enquirers. The only difference being that today, you pass yourself off as respectable purveyors of news, instead of the reality which is, manipulators of news.

Sincerely,

Dr. David Smith

Mount Pleasant, S.C.

***

FROM THE EDITOR…

Doc: Appreciate the feedback – and the criticism. I remember the Shandon Baptist situation well. Ultimately, there was no story – so there was nothing to retract. The decision not to publish the allegations boiled down to a commitment to protect certain source material – and by extension, certain sources – despite representations previously made about the materials we were provided. I erred on the side of source protection. While I regret teasing the story – I don’t regret the decision not to run it (even though it cost us clicks).

As for your other assertion, what we “pass ourselves off as” is irrelevant. At the end of the day, it is the marketplace of ideas – including your contribution above – which determines what we purvey.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

