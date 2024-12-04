Health Care CEO Murdered In New York City

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The chief executive officer of one of the United States largest health insurance providers was murdered in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealth, was attacked at approximately 6:46 a.m. EST outside the Hilton hotel in New York City as he arrived for a conference – sustaining multiple gunshot wounds including at least one wound to the chest. Thompson was rushed to nearby Mt. Sinai hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

News of the attack was first reported by The New York Post.

Witnesses told the paper the suspect – who had been spotted “milling around” the hotel prior to the attack – was a white male wearing “a cream-colored jacket, a black face mask and black and white sneakers” with a “grey backpack.”

The yet-to-be-identified assailant reportedly fled the scene of the shooting on foot via a nearby alleyway and hopped on a waiting bicycle.

As of 10:00 a.m. EST, no arrests have been announced by the New York Police Department (NYPD), the lead agency investigating the murder.

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading.

