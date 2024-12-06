Appalachian Apocalypse: An Unlikely Alliance

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As below-freezing temperatures permeate the mountains of western North Carolina (WNC), relief efforts for Hurricane Helene burn on — fueled by an unlikely alliance of rednecks, hippies and wanderers alike.

FITSNews is awfully aware of the aforementioned, as I just returned from a supernatural trip to Spruce Pine, N.C., after surviving a total loss wreck in rural Appalachia on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

***

? Helene’s Aftermath | As below-freezing temperatures permeate the mountains of western North Carolina (#WNC), relief efforts for Hurricane Helene burn on — fueled by an unlikely alliance of rednecks, hippies and wanderers alike.@FITSNews is awfully aware of the… pic.twitter.com/HyeIf4m61B — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) December 6, 2024

***

Despite having my sedan “chewed up and spat out” by a lifted pickup, I was virtually unscathed and immediately transported to Operation Anchor (OA) — an ad-hoc camp of volunteers united by a common goal to help WNC.

“We’re a nonprofit committed to repairing, rebuilding and rehoming western North Carolina,” said OA Secretary Hannah Stutts after bringing me to basecamp in her pickup. “Appalachia needs all the help it can get.”

Over the ensuing days, I was afforded a carousel of interviews with volunteers braving Appalacha’s bitter cold temperatures. Of the many, a single father from Puerto Rico, a master electrician from Florida… and multiple members of the Rainbow Family of Living Light.

***

Heart of Darkness: An Appalachian Tragedy

***

Since approximately 1970, the Rainbow Family has been a loose affiliation of individuals with the intention of sharing space, promoting peace and restoring sovereignty during annual gatherings across the country and globe.

“They live a totally different life than I do,” said OA Vice President Steven Lambert, a self-defined redneck from Littleton, N.C. “We’re not the same… But, hell, I’d get in a bus and ride across the country with ‘em today. They’re awesome.”

As of this publishing, at least three “Rainbow” buses consisting of five different groups have committed themselves to relief efforts alongside OA — providing an assortment of skills from latter lives in Oregon, Minnesota, Maine and Florida.

“They travel around, help people and decided Operation Anchor was a good place to park their busses for a while,” concluded Stutts. “Rednecks and hippies, like you said, a weird combination… But it’s working. Extremely well.”

***

***

According to Stutts, OA has erected two tiny homes, donated two campers and distributed six generators since Thanksgiving week. She further maintains that volunteers are actively rebuilding homes within the washed-out community of Restoration, N.C.

Anyone interested in donating time, money or resources to Operation Anchor is encouraged to visit their website or call 910-580-7986.

***

GALLERY…

Jason Frey (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

“Patrick” (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

John Cyr, Cody Thomsen. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher in Mitchell County, N.C.

(Dynal Nolan/FITSNews)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

